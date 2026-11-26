Top cobalt producer Democratic Republic of Congo will reintroduce a ban on exports of the battery metal from the end of the month, in an effort to reverse slumping prices. Congo will suspend all exports of the metal from Nov. 30 until further notice, a government regulatory agency known by its French acronym ARECOMS said in a statement on Monday.

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