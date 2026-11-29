Discover the best discounted Christmas trees and festive accessories from John Lewis, M&S, Habitat, and more, with prices starting at just £22.50 for pre-lit options.

Shoppers can now access a wide range of discounted Christmas trees and festive accessories from leading UK retailers. Major high street names including John Lewis, M&S, and Habitat have introduced significant price reductions on pre-lit trees and decorative items. These offers provide consumers with affordable options to prepare their homes for the holiday season. The current sales cover various sizes and styles, catering to different household needs and budget constraints.

Discounted Pre-Lit Christmas Trees

Several major retailers are offering substantial savings on artificial trees this year. The Habitat Half Tree has been reduced from £30 to £22.50, standing at 182cm tall. This represents a notable discount for those seeking a smaller, space-efficient option. The M&S Champagne Pre-Lit Tree is also on sale, dropping from £70 to £49. Like the Habitat option, it stands 182cm high, making it suitable for average living rooms.

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For those preferring taller specimens, the Very Collection Sherwood Full Tree is priced at £150, down from £190. It measures 182cm and offers a full look at a mid-range price point. The Snowy tree is available for £119, reduced from £142. At 180cm, it provides a slightly shorter but still substantial presence. John Lewis offers the Belgravia Pre-Lit Tree for £300. This premium option stands 182cm and targets customers seeking higher-end finishes.

Higher-end markets are also seeing price cuts. The Fraser Fir Pre-Lit Tree, originally priced at £1,099, is now available for £899. It reaches 274cm, making it ideal for homes with high ceilings. The H274cm model provides a majestic look for larger spaces. These price drops across different tiers allow shoppers to choose based on their specific spatial requirements and aesthetic preferences without exceeding their budgets.

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Festive Accessories and Bauble Sales

Beyond trees, retailers are discounting various decorative accessories to enhance the festive atmosphere. Oka offers hand-painted baubles for £16 for three, a reduction from £32. This pricing allows for extensive decoration of multiple trees or wreaths. Nkuku provides antique brass stars for £20 for three, down from £25. These metallic accents can add a touch of vintage elegance to modern displays.

Artistic and themed decorations are also being reduced. The Toast hand-painted bauble is priced at £12.50. John Lewis sells marble baubles for £8, offering a sophisticated, textured look. For those interested in pop culture themes, the West Wing Christmas jumper bauble is available for £10.99. The Liberty Harlequin bauble costs £7.95, providing a colorful geometric pattern. Selfridges features a Diet Coke can bauble for £25, catering to novelty seekers.

Traditional and whimsical ornaments are included in the sales. Zara Home offers a Santa letter tree ornament for £7.99. Fortnum & Mason sells leaves decorations for £18, adding a natural element to artificial trees. H&M provides paper decorations for £4 for two, reduced from £4.99. These low-cost items allow shoppers to mix and match textures and themes. The variety ensures that every home can find unique pieces to personalize their festive decor.

Bow and Ornament Deals for Home Styling

Decorative bows are being sold at reduced prices by multiple retailers. Dunelm offers bow candle holders for £6 for four. These multi-functional items serve as both decoration and lighting accents. A tartan bow is available for £9.95, adding a classic check pattern to tree toppers or door frames. Robert Dyas sells a harlequin bow for £7.99, down from £9.99. This price cut makes bold patterns more accessible for budget-conscious decorators.

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Luxury and textured bow options are also discounted. Melody Maison offers a disco ball bow for £13.45. This reflective item adds light and sparkle to any display. Velvet bows are priced at £20, providing a rich, tactile finish. Anna + Nina sells a velvet starry bow for £36. These higher-priced items offer premium quality for those willing to invest in standout pieces. The range of bows allows for different styling approaches, from subtle elegance to bold statements.

The combination of discounted trees, baubles, and bows provides a comprehensive solution for holiday decorating. Shoppers can curate their festive displays using items from different retailers to maximize savings. The availability of various sizes ensures that all home types are catered to. Early purchasing allows for the selection of the best deals before stock runs out.

Strategic Shopping for Holiday Decor

Consumers can benefit from comparing prices across these major retailers. The discounts range from small reductions to significant percentage cuts. Habitat and M&S offer the most affordable entry points for trees. John Lewis and Fraser Fir cater to the premium segment. Accessories like baubles and bows allow for fine-tuning the aesthetic. Strategic shopping enables homeowners to achieve a cohesive look while staying within budget.

The current market offers diverse options for every taste and size. Whether seeking a small apartment tree or a grand foyer statement, deals are available. The sales on accessories encourage experimentation with new styles. Mixing traditional baubles with modern bows creates unique festive displays. With prices lowered across the board, now is an optimal time to invest in holiday decor.