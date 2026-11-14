‘Top Chef’ star Leah Cohen’s husband, Ben Byruch, dies suddenly at 44

Cohen and Byruch co-founded the restaurant Pig & Khao and shared two sons, Carter and Baker.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of Ben Byruch — husband to our chef and owner, Leah Cohen, devoted father, son, brother and friend to so many,” the statement read.

Ben Byruch, the husband of former “Top Chef” contestant Leah Cohen, died at age 44. Byruch’s death was announced Thursday in a statement shared on Instagram by Pig & Khao, the restaurant he co-founded with Cohen.

Also read Kylie Jenner Legal Battle Revealed: Court Seeks Former Chef's Real Name

“Ben was the co-founder of Pig & Khao and its creative heart,” the statement continued. “His vision shaped who we are, and his warmth, passion and sense of humor touched everyone lucky enough to know him. ” The statement also asked for privacy for Cohen and her family, adding, “We will miss him more than words can say.

”The statement described Byruch as the restaurant’s “creative heart,” adding that “his vision shaped who we are. ”Byruch’s cause of death was not immediately known. “Our little Carter is a vampire,” Cohen exclusively told Page Six at the time.

Advertisement

“He sleeps all day and is up all night! ”Cohen gave birth to her and Byruch’s first child, a son named Carter Graham, in 2019. before learning the baby’s sex, adding, “Then they said it.

I was thrilled. I’m, like, a tomboy. ” The “Great American Recipe” judge also shared that Carter was born 11 days early, which came as an “adjustment” for both her and Byruch. Cohen told Page Six at the time that she “knew” she was expecting a boy before learning the baby’s sex.

Cohen also revealed that Carter was born 11 days early, which came as an “adjustment” for both her and Byruch. At the time, Cohen also said she wasn’t quite ready to think about having another child.

“If I decide to have another kid — not anytime soon,” she told Page Six. Cohen and Byruch welcomed their second child, another son named Baker Scott, in 2022. Earlier this month, Cohen shared photos on Instagram from a family trip to Hawaii, where the family of four attended the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival.

In the photos, Cohen and Byruch posed alongside Carter and Baker, with the “Tournament of Champions” contestant writing in the caption, “Second time in Hawaii and I’m even more in love. ” “I’m grateful I get to do what I love, travel the world and make these memories with my family,” Cohen added. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

Advertisement

Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Ben Byruch, the husband of former"Top Chef" contestant Leah Cohen, died at age 44.

Byruch's death was announced Thursday in a statement shared on Instagram by Pig & Khao, the restaurant he co-founded with Cohen. The statement described Byruch as the restaurant's"creative heart," adding that"his vision shaped who we are.

" Byruch's cause of death was not immediately known. Cohen gave birth to her and Byruch's first child, a son named Carter Graham, in 2019. Cohen told Page Six at the time that she"knew" she was expecting a boy before learning the baby's sex. Cohen also revealed that Carter was born 11 days early, which came as an"adjustment" for both her and Byruch. Cohen and Byruch welcomed their second child, another son named Baker Scott, in 2022.

Earlier this month, Cohen shared photos on Instagram from a family trip to Hawaii, where the family of four attended the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival.