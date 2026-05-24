Top chase cards in Pokemon Cardset aimed at Greninja

The text discusses the release of Pokemon Cardset aimed at Greninja, specifically targeting its desirable cards among resellers and players. It discusses some of the top chase cards that became popular recently.

has officially arrived as of May 22nd. Fans and scalpers are rushing to stores to try and get their hands on the latest wave of new Pokemon cards.

This set is a relatively small expansion, with just around TK cards on its list. Despite this, there will be at least a few high-value cards that everyone wants to get their hands on. It's only been a few days since the set released, but we can already see which cards resellers are betting on as the biggest chase cards in the early stages of this expansion.

However, even so, a few cards have emerged at the top of players' lists for chase cards and resellers' lists for potential profit. Both price and demand will likely stabilize over time as more cards make their way onto marketplaces like eBay and TCG Player. But as of now, these are the top chase cards from this expansion





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Collegium Maximum Greninja Cardset Pokemon Cardset Resellers Top Chase Cards

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