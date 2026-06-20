Top Champions Miss Cut at U.S. Open as DeChambeau, Koepka Fall Short

Multiple former U.S. Open winners, including Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, failed to make the weekend at Shinnecock Hills after shooting over-par second rounds.

The U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills featured dramatic storylines as top champions struggled. Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 and 2024 winner, shot a second-round 75 to finish at 145, missing the cut by one stroke.

He was joined on the sidelines by former champions Brooks Koepka (77), Jon Rahm, and J.J. Spaun after all failed to make the top 60 and the weekend rounds. DeChambeau's round was marred by two early three-putt double bogeys, and he spent much of Friday hearing nearby Long Island Rail Road trains, wondering if they were coming for him. Koepka's miss ended his longest active streak of 11 straight made cuts at the U.S. Open. The cut line was set at 144 after two rounds





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U.S. Open Golf Bryson Dechambeau Brooks Koepka Shinnecock Hills Cut Tournament

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