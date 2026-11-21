Discover a curated selection of affordable and stylish clothing and accessories perfect for the fall and winter seasons, including durable bags, cozy sweaters, comfortable leggings, and trendy tops.

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you click on or buy through our links, we earn a commission.are also coming into our inboxes with eye-catching outerwear, cozy footwear and trendy accessories that look promising for the fall season.

Whether you’re in need of a new pair of boots or looking for aThis practical bag is ideal for days when you need extra storage. Many shoppers rave about its lightweight feel yet durable design. It’s perfect for everyday wear when you need extra room for your office essentials.has a similar version of this bag and notes that she is “always reaching for this bag because it’s just so comfortable and effortless.

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I have used it for ages and it still looks in incredible shape. ”Add a pop of color to your winter attire, with this cozy sweater featuring a relaxed fit. Customers say this one feels like cashmere and is a great layer for colder evenings. This classic crew-neck T-shirt comes in multiple neutral hues and is less than $10 — a total steal if you need to update your wardrobe on a budget.

Give them the cold shoulder, but only visually, with this trendy top featuring a slight ruched detail and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. This top is paired easily with your favorite denim or A-line skirt, since the fitted design is easy to tuck in. Whether you need a cozy fit for your yoga session or run a few errands, these leggings add a modern touch to your everyday fit. They are raved for their soft texture and comfortable feel.

This relaxed turtleneck sweater features ribbed cuffs and an oversized silhouette to pair it with your favorite denim. It comes in warm neutral colors to elevate your autumn attire — or pair it with leggings for a cozy fit post gym.tunic that’s breathable, perfectly oversized and designed to pair with practically any bottom in your wardrobe. With over a dozen colors available, you’ll want to stock up on several sweaters while they’re less than $30 each.

Use codefeatures an oversized fit you can wear alone or as a layer. Many shoppers say it feels lightweight and is a design suitable for casual activities or dressy occasions. This V-neck sweater has ribbed details throughout the design that makes it look more elevated and feminine. This is a great year-round layer to wear it during cooler days.

While denim is a year-round fabric, make a statement this fall with a button-down jean shirt. It’s a classic take on the traditional button-down and can be worn as a jacket as well, thanks to the loose fit. Complete your look with a similar wash or just wear it with leggings for a cozy fall attire. Looking to elevate your nighttime wardrobe?

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This elegant top is part of the Old Navy x Altuzarra collaboration. I wore it for work recently and felt professional yet trendy. The design features a draped scarf that is wrapped around your neck for extra allure. I recently got this pair from the Old Navy x Altuzarra collection, and I’m really loving them for their elevated take on slacks.

They are extremely comfortable and feel airy, due to the billowy leg construction. It’s a pair I usually wear to the office or a night out whenever I want something fun yet edgy. Go red for the holidays in this feminine yet cozy mini dress. It features a flared silhouette with bell sleeves that feel relaxed yet spicy.

Wear with or without leggings for an extra cozy look. Want to be professional? Make it business attire with a blazer. Whether you’re planning your office holiday party attire or need a cozy dress version, this midi dress is the one.

The ruched detailing and twist-front add a sophisticated flair to the design — which feels effortlessly chic. Keep it cozy yet feminine with this mini sweater dress featuring a roomy silhouette. The material is super soft and lends a flattering fit that you pair with boots, leggings or sneakers.

“It can be styled so many different ways; my favorite way to wear this style is with a cozy sweater,” shared Jasmine Snow during a. “The contrast between the knit and the faux-leather makes even a simple outfit feel styled and polished, and so elevated. ”The relaxed flare yet low-stretchy material is very wearable for most activities. This denim can be paired with your tall booties without feeling discomfort thanks to the roomy legs.

“They’re easy to pull up, they have a sweat-wicking property and kept me dry on a moist and humid day while it was raining,” our tester added.at checkout, are a bestseller among Old Navy shoppers. Why? They fit petite sizes, are comfortable at the waist and offer a flattering silhouette. This will easily earn a sweet spot in your jean rotation — plus they have many colors available.

For extra sophistication, we are loving these sparkly jeans featuring rhinestone embellishment at the hem. These offer a medium stretch and a relaxed ‘90s-inspired fit. It’s the perfect fit to keep it traditional yet fun for the holiday season. TypeComplete your fall looks with this fun and comfy sherpa vest featuring a built-in hood and a wider chest — ideal for layering pullovers and sweaters underneath.

This trendy vest will keep you warm after workouts and outdoors, especially when it gets cool after hours. Make your cozy moments more fun with this wool-blended cardigan featuring floral and rabbit motifs. It features cozy rib-knit cuffs to keep you insulated and warm. This utility jacket runs oversized but will protect you from the wind and cold at all costs.

The loose chest and cuffed sleeves will keep the warmth inside even when the temperature drops, while the fur collar adds a fun flair. Use the codeare versatile, elegant and professional for all-day wear. This is a great alternative for days you want to look trendy yet sophisticated. The best part?

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It’s 100% cotton and perfectly breathable. Tired of sneakers? These loafers will keep your business look polished and ready to tackle your to-do list. They feature a cushioned footbed for days you need to do extra walking and stay comfortable.

Best of all, you can score them for less than $20 right now! Elevate any fall wardrobe with these pointed booties featuring a comfortable heel height — ideal for days when you are commuting to many places. Many shoppers rave about the comfort level of this shoe, rating it “a perfect ten.

” You can now get these for 30% off at checkout with the codeFor days when you expect extra walking, opt for these sturdy Chelsea boots featuring a rugged outsole. Whether it’s raining, muddy or slippery, these heavily discounted boots will keep you comfortable and warm at every step. , so why not stock up on several for everyone in the family while they’re just $2 during early Black Friday sales?

These come in 11 patterns, so there’s a perfect pair for everyone on your nice list. These slip-on slippers with a near-perfect average rating were designed for optimal comfy strides with its faux fur lining. They also make for an excellent gift for the person who’s always feeling a chill.have been a perennial staple in our readers’ homes during the holidays.

If you’re feeling a bit more festive, theirClutch designs are great for nights when you need extra room but still want to look elegant. This one is roomy and spacious enough to carry your electronics, credentials and extra beauty products. Take 30% off at checkout with the codeKeep your legs warm yet stylish with a two-pack of opaque tights. This cold weather basic will elevate any bottoms and add an extra layer of warmth on cooler days.

Currently over 50% off, each pair will only cost you less than $7 each. These gloves are just over $10 at 65% off, making them ideal for affordable gifting . They feature a wide fur-trim cuff that adds some pizzazz to the accessory. Your accessories also need to stay cozy, too!

This faux-fur bucket bag features a detachable crossbody strap for hands-free movement and a top handle for a more minimal approach. White is not only for Labor Day, and this crescent-shaped bag is evidence that you can look chic and cozy at the same time. It’s cozy aesthetic will match with all your winter looks.says this is her favorite scent.

“It’s a light, fruity scent, and I like that it’s both a hair and body mist. I also like that everything is made without parabens and sulfates, and it’s not tested on animals.

”“I didn’t think a $8 body wash from Old Navy would be as hydrating or cleansing as an option that’s three times the price, but I’m glad to be proven wrong,” previously said deputy managing editorThe Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.readers would like to read about.

The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers on the hunt for the latest products to help improve their lives. Items are sold by retailers, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.