Ryan Andrews' British urban gothic horror One Night, starring Hope Ikpoku Jr and Ellie Mejia, has wrapped production

‘Top Boy’ Star Hope Ikpoku Jr. to Lead British Urban Gothic Horror ‘One Night’ Alongside Ellie Mejia Netflix Eyes Return to Cannes After 10 Years as Festival Lobbies for Joel Coen’s ‘Jack of Spades,’ Starring Josh O’ConnorThe Londoner, who also appeared in Daniel Kaluuya’s “The Kitchen” and Sky/Peacock series “The Day of the Jackal,” will star in British urban gothic horror “One Night” opposite Ellie Mejia .

The film comes from writer, director and producer Ryan Andrews . NBCUniversal, Hornbill Capital Back EloElo, Parent of Indian Microdrama Platform Story TV, in $80 Million Funding Round Set against the backdrop of British nightlife, “One Night” has now completed production following filming in Norwich and London. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

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“‘One Night’ is a subversive, feral and distinctly authored horror film about addiction, desire and loneliness,” said Andrews, Alongside Ikpoku Jr. and Mejia, the supporting cast includes Kate Rooney, Conor Sánchez, Kirsty Bloom, Johnny Sanpher and Alexi Yakas. Andrews co-wrote the screenplay with Stephen Laughton and produced the film through Figure in Motion Films. Victor Jenkins served as co-producer and casting director.

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“One Night” marks the return to feature filmmaking for Andrews following his debut, the horror “Elfie Hopkins,” which starred Jaime Winstone and Ray Winstone and was released in the U.K. in 2012. His credits also include the BBC comedy “BeastHunters,” starring James Corden, while he’s directed numerous music videos, including many for Charli xcx and for other artists including Olivia Holt, Banks, Little Mix and Martine McCutcheon.

He’s won several awards for his short films, most recently for 2022’s experimental sci-fi “Hiraeth. ”