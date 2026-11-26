Discover curated Black Friday savings on festive party dresses from AllSaints, Hobbs, Ghost, and more. Save up to 60% on velvet, satin, and sequin styles for the holidays.

Shoppers are finding exceptional value in the annual Black Friday sale event, specifically within the festive fashion category. Rather than browsing endless discount pages, consumers can now secure high-demand party dresses from leading brands at significant price reductions. These savings allow buyers to upgrade their holiday wardrobe while preserving budget for Christmas gifts and seasonal celebrations.

AllSaints Maxi Dress Lead The Savings

The standout deal this season features a classic black maxi dress from AllSaints, which is currently priced at 50 percent off its original retail value. This garment is highlighted as a failsafe wardrobe essential for any festive occasion, offering timeless elegance at a steep discount. At a final price point of 121.10 pounds, the item remains available in multiple sizes and represents a top-tier investment for winter events.

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Other retailers are offering similarly compelling reductions for those seeking specific styles. Omnes is providing discounts of up to 60 percent off, including a strapless dress originally priced at 120 pounds now available for just 48 pounds. This specific retailer also carries a variety of other festive garments that cater to different tastes and body types.

Velvet And Satin Festive Wear Options

Velvet remains a preferred fabric for the holiday season, and Ghost offers a bright red midi dress suitable for Christmas Day celebrations. Priced under 100 pounds at 96.75 pounds, it combines comfort with glamour for extended festivities. Wyse provides a silk velvet dress in black with a 40 percent discount, bringing the cost down from 310 pounds to 186 pounds or 217 pounds depending on the specific model.

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Satin alternatives are also prominently featured for those who prefer subtle sparkle over heavy embellishments. The Fold offers an emerald green satin dress with a cowl neck and fluid sleeves, reduced from 365 pounds to 220 pounds. Very presents an olive green twist front dress for 41.25 pounds, while Whistles features a pink dress with metallic accessories for 159.20 pounds.

Sequin And Black Tie Formal Styles

For those seeking maximum impact, sequined dresses are heavily discounted across several high street brands. Hobbs sells an all-over gold sequined dress with a fit and flare silhouette for 186.75 pounds, down from 249 pounds. Mint Velvet offers a feather trim sequin dress in chocolate brown at John Lewis for 210 pounds, reflecting a 25 percent saving from the original 280 pound price tag.

Black tie events are covered by high-end options from Rixo and Lavish Alice. The Rixo Silk Gown is reduced from 575 pounds to 402 pounds, while Lavish Alice offers a maxi dress for 132 pounds, down from 188 pounds. Meshki provides a maxi dress for 67 pounds, and H&M offers an evening gown for 152 pounds, ensuring formal attire is accessible at lower price points.

Budget Friendly And Petite Size Inclusivity

Inclusivity in sizing is addressed by Boden, which offers a tiered tulle dress for hosting cocktails. This garment is available in petite, regular, and long cuts, priced at 95.40 pounds after a 40 percent reduction from 159 pounds. FatFace provides a bow detail dress for 62 pounds, and Peacocks offers a bandeau dress for 12.80 pounds, catering to various budget constraints.

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The Fold also lists a dress for 225 pounds, down from 385 pounds, and Phase Eight offers a cape dress for 107.40 pounds. French Connection presents a slip dress for 105 pounds, and Aligne features a metallic dress for 148 pounds. These options ensure that shoppers of all financial brackets and style preferences can find suitable festive attire during this sales period.