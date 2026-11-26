Discover the top binge-worthy TV series trending this Thanksgiving, including The Terminal List, Slow Horses, and Marvel's VisionQuest, with ratings and release details.

Thanksgiving weekend provides the ideal window for viewers to engage in extensive television marathons. RT has updated its popularity rankings to highlight the most talked-about series currently dominating streaming platforms. This selection includes completed seasons ready for immediate viewing, shows currently airing new episodes through 2026, and productions nearing the conclusion of their final runs.

The Terminal List Season Two Thriller

The Terminal List has returned to Prime Video with its second season, offering a complete narrative arc for new and returning audiences. The series dropped all eight episodes simultaneously in late October, inviting viewers to follow James Reece, played by Chris Pratt. Reece is a former Navy SEAL who has completed his initial kill list from the first season and is now pursuing new objectives six months later.

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Critics have responded positively to the new season, with Rotten Tomatoes assigning a score in the mid-70s, a significant improvement from the first season's 42 percent. Viewers have given the season a score of approximately 90 percent, indicating strong audience satisfaction. The storyline adapts Jack Carr's second novel, introducing international intrigue as Reece tracks a dangerous terrorist.

The CIA offers Reece a pardon in exchange for locating a former ally who defected to Al-Qaeda. This mission leads him to a black operations site in Morocco for training. The cast features Tom Hopper, Constance Wu, Dar Salim, Luke Hemsworth, Gabriel Luna, and Olga Kurylenko. Reviews note that the season shifts focus from pure revenge to complex geopolitical stakes.

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Beyond the second season, the franchise is expanding with additional content. A prequel series titled Dark Wolf premiered in 2025, and another prequel named Cry Havoc is currently in development. Prime Video also announced the adaptation of Savage Son, further extending the universe established by this popular Navy SEAL thriller.

Slow Horses Season Six Spy Drama

Slow Horses Season Six premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before streaming globally five days later. Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, the grumpy head of Slough House, where disgraced MI5 agents are relegated to forgotten tasks. This season adapts two novels by author Mick Herron, continuing the series' reputation for sharp dialogue and intense espionage plots.

The narrative picks up immediately where the previous season ended, with River Cartwright, played by Jack Lowden, in a precarious position. He is joined by Olivia Cooke as Sid Baker and new cast member Lenny Rush. Kristin Scott Thomas appears as Diana Taverner, introducing themes of retaliation and revenge that drive the plot forward. Apple has released a new season annually since 2022, with each season consisting of six episodes.

The series has achieved critical acclaim, with Season Six opening at a perfect 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This marks the third season to reach this benchmark. The show holds an overall critic score of 97 percent and an audience score in the high 80s. Forbes reported that this achievement makes it the highest-rated Apple TV series with five or more seasons.

Production for the series continues to move forward rapidly. Apple has already finished filming Season Seven and has officially renewed the show for Season Eight. However, Apple has not yet announced a specific release date for Season Seven. Viewers can anticipate the continuation of the spy comedy drama in the coming year.

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VisionQuest Limited Series Conclusion

VisionQuest serves as the third chapter in the WandaVision trilogy, following WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Created by Terry Matalas, the series features Paul Bettany as a rebooted version of the character Vision. Vision has escaped individuals attempting to weaponize him and has spent years posing as a human named Sherwood Ellis while working at a pub.

The limited series began on October 13 with a two-episode premiere and concluded with eight episodes total. The finale attracted 3.7 million global views on its first day, marking the highest opening for a Marvel series finale since Loki Season Two. The show avoided the heavy traffic of the Thanksgiving week release schedule by shortening its distribution window.

The storyline introduces James Spader as Ultron in human form within the Mindspace, a digital realm where Vision interacts with other Stark AIs. T'Nia Miller plays Jocasta, and James D'Arcy portrays Jarvis. Critics awarded the series an 86 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences giving it 84 percent. Praise centered on the performances, though some reviewers noted an uneven second half.

The series sets the stage for the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday, which opens on December 18. Viewers are encouraged to watch the post-credits scene at the end of the VisionQuest finale for connections to the film. This limited series provides a crucial bridge between the Disney Plus shows and the theatrical release.