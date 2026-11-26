Discover the best Asian restaurants in Los Angeles for Thanksgiving, featuring Cambodian, Malaysian, Thai, and Korean cuisine options for large family gatherings.

Celebrating Thanksgiving in Los Angeles offers a diverse array of culinary options beyond traditional roasted turkey. Families seeking authentic flavors can explore renowned Asian restaurants that have become staples for holiday gatherings. These establishments provide generous portions, family-style dining, and unique dishes that transport diners to their heritage or introduce them to new tastes. From Cambodian chow fun to Malaysian hawker center classics, the city hosts venues perfect for large groups.

Monterey Park and Rosemead Dim Sum Specialties

Kim Tar in Monterey Park receives high praise for its affordable Cambodian cuisine and generous family-style portions. The establishment is known for its house chow fun with gravy, a dish that brings comfort and nostalgia to older diners. Given the frequent lines, guests are advised to call in advance to secure a reservation, especially when bringing extended family for a holiday meal. The menu features house special shrimp, sautéed ong choy, fried crispy tofu, and the signature chow fun.

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Longo Seafood Restaurant in Rosemead offers a distinct experience with cartless Cantonese dim sum. The venue maintains a consistent queue, regardless of the day or time, but its efficient three-room banquet hall with a chandelier ceiling ensures quick table turnover. Diners are greeted by a giant screen displaying Chinese food television networks, creating an immersive atmosphere. The spread includes shrimp dumplings, steamed barbecue pork buns, rice noodle rolls, beef chow fun, choy sum, roasted duck, baked BBQ pork buns, and egg tart for dessert.

Casual Malaysian and Comforting Thai Options

For those seeking Malaysian flavors that mimic a hawker center experience, the restaurant in question stands out as one of the closest options in Los Angeles County. The setting is casual, blending sit-down comfort with fast-food diner efficiency, making it ideal for breakfast or lunch on Thanksgiving. The kitchen serves Hainan chicken rice, roti canai, Singapore curry laksa, beef rendang curry, and kaya and butter toast with kopi. Diners must utilize the Yelp waitlist system before arriving to manage their time effectively.

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Thai cuisine provides a cozy and heartwarming alternative for holiday gatherings, with ingredients that are subtle, unique, and prepared with care. The dining environment is intimate, designed to make guests feel welcome and valued. This focus on detail ensures that every dish contributes to a warm, family-oriented atmosphere. The restaurant continues to welcome residents back, reinforcing its role as a community hub for comforting, high-quality meals.

Large Group Venues and Seafood Delights

Homestyle Cantonese restaurants with private cubicles offer a perfect solution for large groups who wish to dine together while maintaining some privacy. Although tables are enclosed, the layout allows diners to observe others, fostering a communal vibe. A reservation is highly recommended to guarantee space for larger parties. For those willing to splurge on seafood, the house special Vietnamese-style lobster with glass noodles is a standout recommendation that satisfies even the most discerning palates.

Gerry's, established in 1997, is a well-known Filipino restaurant in Artesia with over 100 locations across the Philippines, Singapore, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. The restaurant features long, glossy wooden tables designed specifically for big families. This extensive history and widespread presence make it a reliable choice for groups seeking a familiar and spacious dining environment. The layout encourages sharing and interaction, aligning perfectly with the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Korean Hospitality and Culinary Traditions

Jennifer Pak's mother-and-daughter-owned Korean restaurant in Koreatown offers an experience akin to visiting a family home. The single-room space with seven tables and a bar lined with homemade fruit cheongs creates an intimate setting. Chef and owner Jennifer Pak greets guests warmly, and every meal includes a variety of banchan dishes such as kimchi, pickled radish, blanched spinach, seaweed salad, and eight other seasonal options. This hospitality sets the tone for a memorable meal.

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For a dynamic dining experience, the Korean restaurant that specializes in dak galbi (spicy stir-fried chicken) offers a multi-course event. The dish is cooked in front of diners, combining vegetables, chicken, and rice noodles in a spicy sauce. After the initial course, a server prepares a second course using white rice pressed onto the grill to absorb the remaining flavors. This preparation is paired with a different sauce, creating a distinct taste. Banchan dishes are served between courses to reset taste buds. Recommended mains include galbi jjim, eundaegu jorim, and ganjang gejang, with seafood tofu pancake as an appetizer.