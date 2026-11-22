Explore the top ten contenders to sing the theme song for Robert Pattinson's James Bond debut, including Oasis, Fred Again.., and Dua Lipa.

The entertainment industry is now shifting its intense focus from the casting of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond to the selection of the artist who will perform the franchise's iconic theme song. This musical choice carries immense weight given the legendary status of previous performers who have defined the series. The next critical decision involves identifying a musical voice that can capture the essence of 007 while appealing to a modern global audience.

The Bond musical tradition has attracted global superstars ranging from Shirley Bassey and Tom Jones to Madonna, Adele, Sam Smith, and Billie Eilish. This diverse history spans brassy orchestral showpieces to jazz-inflected pop ballads and high-energy rock anthems. The variety of styles provides producers with ample creative room for the next artist to leave a unique and memorable stamp on the series.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond in Denis Villeneuve Directed Bond 26

Three specific James Bond debuts introduced the character with a jolt of rock energy that set a powerful precedent for future installments. Roger Moore made his entrance to Paul McCartney and Wings explosive track Live and Let Die. Timothy Dalton arrived to the synth-driven The Living Daylights by the Norwegian band Aha. Daniel Craig also made his impact with a hard-rocking tone opening Casino Royale with Chris Cornell You Know My Name.

Oasis returned with significant authority in 2025 through a sold-out stadium tour that attracted global crowds of beer-drinking and Adidas-clad fans. The Manchester band is known for loud guitars and a defiant attitude suited for large-scale sing-alongs. Popular tracks include Champagne Supernova, Dont Look Back in Anger, and Wonderwall. These songs demonstrate their ability to command massive audiences with pure rock power.

Deeper cuts like Lets All Make Believe and Falling Down reveal cinematic qualities that showcase both muscle and menace. These tracks suggest how the group could bring a dark edge to a rock-driven Bond theme. However persuading the Gallagher brothers to write and record an original theme presents a major hurdle. The group sounds like an excellent fit on paper but the logistics are daunting.

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The success of their recent reunion proves there is still global appetite for Oasis music. Their last studio album Dig Out Your Soul was released in 2008. Asking the famously cantankerous brothers to create studio content on a tight movie production schedule would be a huge gamble for Amazon MGM. This production risk makes Oasis one of the least likely candidates on this list.

Fred Again born Frederick John Phillip Gibson is one of electronic dance music's most distinctive producers. His connection to the James Bond franchise extends back to the very first novel. His great-grandmother Ann Charteris married Bond creator Ian Fleming in March 1952. This marriage occurred just one year before Casino Royale introduced James Bond to readers in 1953.

This lineage makes Fleming Gibson's step-great-grandfather creating a deep familial link to the spy. Gibson broke through during the COVID-19 pandemic by using voice notes and social media clips as the emotional core of his tracks. His 2021 hit Marea we have lost dancing featured a lockdown conversation with Marea Stamper also known as The Blessed Madonna.

The track captured the public's longing to congregating on dance floors during isolation. He also demonstrated a harder edge with Rumble a grimy dubstep collaboration with Skrillex and Flowdan that won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The track Jungle is another high-energy piece loaded with menacing sounds like a Tiger growl and the metallic click of a gun cocking.

His 2023 collaboration Enough with Brian Eno shows how he creates tension with minimal vocal and ambient elements. Gibson would be a natural choice to give an electronic twist to the original James Bond Theme. The original theme was composed by Monty Norman and arranged by John Barry. Adapting this classic sound into a modern electronic context would bridge generations of fans.

Dua Lipa has a string of dance-pop radio hits including Training Season New Rules One Kiss Levitating and Dance the Night. The London-born singer achieved two chart-topping albums in the UK with 2020s Future Nostalgia and 2024s Radical Optimism. She has won three Grammys including Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The string sample on Love Again gives its disco groove a touch of old-school glamour. The pulsating synths on Houdini co-written by Kevin Parker of Tame Impala suggest a more urgent dance-driven Bond theme. This track highlights her potential for high-energy opening sequences that grab immediate attention. Homesick a piano ballad co-written with Coldplay's Chris Martin makes a strong case for a slower approach.

Lipa already has a close connection to the Bond casting narrative. Her husband Callum Turner was in the running to play Bond before Robert Pattinson landed the role. It is compelling to imagine Turner making his Bond debut with Lipa singing over the opening credits. She would be a strong choice for Pattinsons debut as well.

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Arctic Monkeys formed in Sheffield England in 2002 and made their name with quirky guitar riffs and a powerful rhythm section with frontman Alex Turners sharp observations. Their 2006 debut Whatever You Say I Am That's What I'm Not became the fastest-selling debut album in UK chart history at the time. The quartet's sound evolved from the frantic indie rock of I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor to the slinky blues-driven riffs of Do I Wanna Know.

Alex Turners deep soulful croon drenched in his Sheffield accent has a warmth and quiet confidence suited to a throwback Bond theme. The soaring strings of There'd Better Be a Mirrorball and the slow build of Body Paint show how naturally Arctic Monkeys could handle an orchestral ballad. The band famously told NME in 2011 that he would love to do a tune for Bond.

Muse have scored eight consecutive UK number one studio albums. The group's 2012 track Supremacy is a cinematic song that pairs a heavy guitar riff with Matt Bellamys hushed verses and dramatic orchestration that eerily resembles a Bond theme. The band has also demonstrated a flair for drama running through songs like Uprising Resistance Madness Dead Inside and Thought Contagion.

Sam Smith scored the sweeping ballad Writings on the Wall for the 2015 film Spectre. She included the track featuring her soft and smoky vocals on her 2015 album In The Lonely Hour. The International Sam Smith's sweeping ballad Writings on the Wall for the 2015 film remains a benchmark for the franchise. Lana Del Rey's catalog makes a strong case for a Bond title sequence with tracks like Shades of Cool and Honeymoon.

Radiohead released their rejected theme Spectre on Christmas Day 2015. The brooding ballad opens with a sparse piano and Thom Yorke's haunting vocals. The band submitted it for Spectre but producers went with Sam Smith's Writings on the Wall. Both Spectre and Man of War are clear examples of how Radiohead could take a Bond title sequence in different directions.

Raye leads the 2027 Grammy field with 11 nominations including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Her soulful voice along with big brass arrangements and a sophisticated orchestra would make Robert Pattinson's 007 entrance feel like a spectacle. RAYE closed the Bond tribute medley with Skyfall at the 2025 Oscars showing her connection to the franchise.

Harry Styles would be a natural fit for a slow-burning theme in the vein of Adele's Skyfall. His 2017 debut solo single Sign of the Times builds from a spare piano to a soaring rock climax. Style's 2026 epic Coming Up Roses features a 39-piece orchestra that heightens the tension around his intimate vocals. The combination of his unpredictability vulnerability and the grandeur of his music would be a fitting cinematic theme for Robert Pattinson's 007.