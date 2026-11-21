Explore the leading candidates to sing the theme song for Robert Pattinson's James Bond debut. Rankings include Oasis, Dua Lipa, and Fred Again..

Robert Pattinson is officially confirmed to star as James Bond, shifting the industry's focus from his casting to the musical identity of his debut film. The franchise has historically attracted global music icons, including Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Madonna, Adele, Sam Smith, and Billie Eilish, creating a legacy of diverse sonic styles. Producers are now evaluating which artist can provide the perfect thematic entrance for the new era of the 007 character.

Rock Energy Defined Past 007 Debuts

The James Bond series has previously utilized high-energy rock tracks to introduce the spy to audiences. Roger Moore made his cinematic entrance accompanied by Paul McCartney and Wings for the song Live and Let Die. Timothy Dalton arrived to the synth-driven track The Living Daylights by the Norwegian band Aha. Daniel Craig's Casino Royale opened with Chris Cornell's hard-rocking anthem You Know My Name.

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These three debuts demonstrate a clear precedent for using explosive rock or electronic energy to establish the protagonist's character. The producers at Amazon MGM have significant historical data suggesting that a rock-driven theme could effectively set the tone for Pattinson's interpretation of the role. This pattern leaves ample room for contemporary artists to adapt the classic musical style for modern audiences.

Oasis Brings Stadium Rock Credibility

Oasis returned with significant commercial success in 2025, completing a sold-out stadium tour that attracted crowds of fans worldwide. The Manchester band is known for loud guitars and a defiant attitude that creates powerful stadium sing-a-longs. Their repertoire includes massive hits such as Champagne Supernova, Dont Look Back in Anger, and Wonderwall.

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While their chart-toppers are iconic, deeper cuts like Lets All Make Believe and Falling Down offer a cinematic quality suitable for film scoring. These tracks showcase how the group can combine musical muscle with a sense of menace, which aligns well with a spy thriller aesthetic. However, persuading the Gallagher brothers to write an original theme for a production schedule is considered a difficult negotiation for the studio.

The group's last studio album, Dig Out Your Soul, was released in 2008, indicating a long gap between major new releases. Their famously cantankerous relationship suggests that asking them to record on a tight timeline would be a major gamble for Amazon MGM. Consequently, Oasis remains one of the least likely candidates to be selected for the next official Bond theme song.

Fred Again Connects to Bond History

Fred Again, born Frederick John Phillip Gibson, is a prominent electronic dance music producer with a direct familial link to the franchise's origins. His great-grandmother, Ann Charteris, married Bond creator Ian Fleming in March 1952. This union occurred one year before the novel Casino Royale introduced James Bond to readers in 1953.

Gibson's musical style has evolved from classical piano training to emotional electronic production that resonated globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. He constructed hits by integrating voice notes and social media clips into his tracks. His 2021 single Marea (we've lost dancing) featured a lockdown conversation with Marea Stamper, capturing the collective longing for social gathering.

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He has also demonstrated a capacity for darker, more aggressive sounds that fit the spy genre. The track Rumble, a collaboration with Skrillex and Flowdan, won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. His song Jungle incorporates menacing sound effects, such as a Tiger growl and the metallic click of a gun being cocked. These elements suggest he could provide a modern electronic twist to the original James Bond Theme composed by Monty Norman.

Dua Lipa Offers Pop and Emotional Depth

Dua Lipa has established herself as a dominant force in dance-pop with numerous radio hits. Her discography includes Training Season, New Rules, One Kiss, Levitating, and Dance the Night. The London-born singer achieved two chart-topping albums in the UK, Future Nostalgia in 2020 and Radical Optimism in 2024.

Her musical versatility allows her to explore different genres required for a Bond theme. The song Love Again features a string sample that evokes old-school glamour. In contrast, Houdini utilizes pulsating synths co-written by Kevin Parker to create an urgent, dance-driven atmosphere. For a more emotional approach, she co-wrote the piano ballad Homesick with Chris Martin.

Lipa's understated vocal delivery in Homesick demonstrates her ability to carry the emotional weight of a sweeping 007 ballad. Furthermore, she holds a personal connection to the recent casting process, as her husband Callum Turner was a finalist for the role before Pattinson was selected. Her grand pop hooks and confidence make her a strong contender for an electrifying opening theme.