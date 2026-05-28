Top Anthology Series on Netflix: From Horror to True Crime

Explore the best anthology series streaming on Netflix, including 'Slasher,' 'Easy,' 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities,' 'Dirty John,' and 'Criminal.' Discover standalone stories across horror, drama, and true crime.

Anthology series have carved out a unique niche in television, offering viewers standalone stories that range from horror and science fiction to intimate explorations of modern relationships.

While early examples like Fireside Theater laid the groundwork, the format truly gained momentum with iconic shows such as The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits, which demonstrated the power of self-contained narratives. These series appeal to audiences who may not want to commit to a long-running show, as each episode or season presents a complete story without requiring prior viewing.

The brevity and variety of anthology series make them an enticing option for those seeking diverse storytelling in manageable chunks. However, with the proliferation of content on streaming platforms like Netflix, discovering the best anthology shows can be daunting. Despite not always achieving the mainstream popularity of conventional series, the finest anthologies provide compelling, often thought-provoking entertainment that can captivate viewers in just a few episodes.

This list highlights some standout anthology series available on Netflix, each offering a distinct flavor of the format.

"Slasher" (2016-2023) is a horror anthology that dedicates each season to a different serial killer and their victims. From the religious vengeance of the first season's Executioner to the wealth-driven brutality of Flesh & Blood, the series delivers unrelenting gore and suspense. While occasionally cheesy, its unpredictable plots and visceral kills make it a satisfying watch for horror enthusiasts.

"Easy" (2016-2019), created by Joe Swanberg, is an indie comedy-drama that examines love, sex, and technology through loosely connected vignettes set in Chicago. Its conversational tone and focus on contemporary relationship dynamics offer a relatable, if underappreciated, portrait of modern life.

"Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" (2022) invites viewers into a chamber of macabre tales curated by the Oscar-winning director. Each standalone episode blends elegance with horror, though the quality varies slightly. The series' atmospheric storytelling pays homage to classic monster movies while exploring existential dread.

"Dirty John" (2018-2020) adapts the hit podcast into a true-crime anthology, recounting the manipulative exploits of con artist John Meehan. With powerful performances, particularly by Eric Bana and Connie Britton, the series is a chilling study of deception and resilience, serving as a cautionary tale about trust and manipulation.

Finally, "Criminal" (2019-2020) confines its narratives to interrogation rooms across four European countries-France, Spain, Germany, and the UK. The dialogue-driven procedural focuses on the psychological duel between detectives and suspects, delivering tense, character-rich mysteries with minimal settings. These series exemplify the anthology format's versatility, proving that short-form storytelling can be just as immersive as traditional series





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