Discover the best Android apps like Material Capsule and DynamicSpot that bring Apple's Dynamic Island experience to non-Apple devices with unique features.

Apple introduced the Dynamic Island on flagship smartphones, initially expanding the feature to models ranging from the iPhone 15 to the iPhone Duo. The technology has since extended to devices with a notch design, such as the iPhone 16e and iPhone 17e, allowing them to support Live Activities. This interactive element serves as a functional differentiator between Apple devices and competitors in the broader mobile market.

Android Apps Replcate Island Features

Users seeking a comparable experience on Android devices can now access several unique applications developed to mimic or enhance this interface. Developers created tools like the Material Capsule, Action Notch, and DynamicSpot to bridge the functional gap between operating systems. BGR selected these specific applications based on Reddit suggestions and app reviews, identifying them as top-rated options for replicating the Apple Dynamic Island experience.

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While most of these third-party utilities operate on a one-time purchase model for advanced features, they all provide their core capabilities for free. This allows users to test the functionality before committing to a financial investment. The free tiers ensure that basic media control, notification tracking, and shortcut integration remain accessible to a wider audience without mandatory subscription fees.

Material Capsule Adapts to Device Design

The Material Capsule application offers an Android-first approach by blending interactive overlays with Google's Material 3 Expressive design language. Instead of copying the rigid black pill shape of the original feature, it dynamically adapts its color palette to match the user's wallpaper through Material You theming. This integration makes the overlay feel like an organic extension of the device rather than an intrusive addition.

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Its primary function transforms the unused screen space around the front camera into a hub for various controls. Users can manage media playback, track download progress, launch applications, and adjust settings such as screen brightness and flashlight intensity. Interaction is handled through single taps, double taps, long presses, and swipes for precise command execution.

Action Notch Transforms Cutout into Button

Action Notch reimagines the camera cutout by turning it into a floating notification ticker that acts as a multifunctional hardware button. Users can assign five specific system commands to distinct gestures, including a single tap, double tap, long press, swipe left, and swipe right. This transforms the static camera hole into an active command trigger for efficient task management.

The free version of Action Notch allows users to map basic gestures and customize the touch zone size and sensitivity for both centered and off-center camera cutouts. However, the setup menus may display advertisements during this configuration phase. The premium tier removes these ads and unlocks advanced actions such as multi-app quick-launch menus, automated routines, and screen control shortcuts.

DynamicSpot Offers Gold Standard Simulation

Developed by Jawomo, the DynamicSpot app is widely considered the gold standard for simulating the iPhone feature on Android devices. It wraps a jet-black interactive pill directly around the phone's punch-hole camera, seamlessly morphing whenever notifications arrive or background tasks are active.

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The application provides full music playback controls accompanied by animated audio visualizers, live countdown timers, and battery charging indicators. It also supports turn-by-turn navigation prompts and message previews. Users can tap the pill to open the corresponding application directly or long-press it to expand a larger card displaying full message text and quick reply actions.

Feature Utility for Power Users

For users accustomed to the iPhone ecosystem, the Dynamic Island offers quick control over media playback, sports score tracking, and navigation time estimates. The iPhone 18 Pro Max specifically supports up to three Dynamic Islands, providing expanded options for quick access to information without leaving the current screen.

These Android applications successfully replicate the convenience of having critical information at a glance. They allow users to speed up tasks without needing to reach across large displays or navigate through multiple menus. By utilizing these tools, Android owners can maintain a streamlined workflow that rivals the functionality found in Apple's latest hardware releases.