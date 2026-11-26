Golf.com compiled their annual list of top golf courses across the United States.

What is the best golf course in America? Golf.com broke down the top 100 courses, they call it a Bucket List for American Golf. So, how do they determine the list?

It’s a democratic vote with the panelists. Golf.com said each panelist gets a ballot with hundreds of courses. Beside the list of courses are 11 groupings. If a panelist considers a course to be among the top three in the U.S., they tick the first column.

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If they believe the course to be among Nos. 4-10, they check that column, followed by 11-25 and so on. They even have a column for “remove. ” The organization is also careful with panelist selections to include a variety of input and to avoid anyone with ties to any of the courses. Research shows golf is experiencing a resurgence as a hobby.