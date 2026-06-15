Top Aide to DC Mayoral Candidate Fan-Girls Over Murder Suspect

Makia Green, a top aide to DC mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George, has been revealed to have fan-girled over Luigi Mangione, a suspect in a high-profile murder case, just days after his arrest.

A top aide to DC mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George , Makia Green , has been revealed to have fan-girled over Luigi Mangione , a suspect in a high-profile murder case, just days after his arrest.

Green's posts on social media, which included a video of her flipping off the United Health Care company, suggest that she has a deep disdain for the health care industry. This is not the first time that Green has expressed her views on social media, as she has previously shared posts that downplayed the atrocities committed by the terror group Hamas and called Israel an 'imaginary state'.

Green's views have been criticized by a DC Democratic insider, who has described her as a 'close confidant' of George and has expressed concern that she may be appointed to a key position in the city government if George wins the mayoral election. George's campaign has been endorsed by the national organization of the Democratic Socialists of America, and she has been praised for her commitment to building more prison abolitionists and supporters of defunding the police department.

However, her views on policing and prisons have been criticized by her opponents, who have pointed out that she has previously stated that she does not believe in the idea of policing or prisons. The mayoral election is set to take place on June 16, with George currently leading in the polls





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