A definitive ranking of the best crime films of the 2000s, featuring Gone Baby Gone, Memento, Layer Cake, and The Departed, ranked by critical acclaim and cultural impact.

When film enthusiasts debate the greatest crime cinema of the 2000s, the answers vary widely, reflecting a decade defined by intense dramatic genre filmmaking. This specific era allowed directors who mastered the form in the 1990s to utilize larger budgets and greater creative freedom to push narrative conventions further. The resulting body of work remains highly regarded, with three of the top entries included in The New York Times list of the 100 best movies of the 21st century.

Gone Baby Gone Leads List

Ben Affleck's directorial debut, Gone Baby Gone, ranks as the number nine entry on this curated list of essential viewing from the decade. The narrative begins with the disappearance of a child and quickly evolves into a complex exploration of moral ambiguity and the lengths individuals will go to rectify past errors. Casey Affleck portrays Patrick Kenzie, a young private investigator in Dorchester whose youthful appearance belies a stubborn ethical compass. His partner and girlfriend, Angie Gennaro, played by Michelle Monaghan, delivers some of the film's sharpest dialogue and is instrumental in the search for four-year-old Amanda McCready.

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The film features a script co-written by Ben Affleck and Aaron Stockhard, adapted from a novel by Dennis Lehane. Supporting performances include Amy Madigan and Titus Welliver as the child's relatives, Morgan Freeman as the police captain, and Ed Harris as a detective. Amy Ryan received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role. The project achieved a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% audience score, serving as a promising launchpad for Affleck's future success with The Town and Argo.

Christopher Nolan Disrupts Structure

Christopher Nolan's Memento stands at number eight, challenging audiences with a reverse chronological structure that mirrors the protagonist's condition. Guy Pearce stars as Leonard Shelby, a man with anterograde amnesia who cannot form new memories following the attack that killed his wife. To hunt for her killer, Leonard relies on Polaroid photographs, handwritten notes, and tattoos on his own body. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2000, and several distributors initially passed on the project due to concerns that audiences would struggle to follow the unique narrative format.

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Nolan adapted the screenplay from a short story by his brother Jonathan titled Memento Mori. The movie gained significant cult status through its DVD release, which included a menu puzzle requiring viewers to solve a sequence to watch the story in chronological order. The film received multiple Oscar nominations and featured notable performances from Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano as figures who may or may not be assisting Leonard.

Daniel Craig Proves His Range

Layer Cake takes the number six spot, marking the directorial debut of Matthew Vaughn and a standout role for Daniel Craig. Craig is credited only as XXXX in the film, playing a cocaine dealer who views his illicit career as a mundane day job. He intends to retire after completing two final tasks assigned by his boss: finding a missing young woman and brokering a massive drug deal. Neither task proceeds according to plan, revealing the chaotic nature of the London underworld.

The ensemble cast includes Michael Gambon, Colm Meaney, Sienna Miller, and a young Tom Hardy. The film operates as a British gangster story that treats criminal enterprise with the bureaucratic dullness of an office environment. Layer Cake received a Metacritic score of 73 and notably caught the attention of Bond producers. Craig's calm, tailored performance directly led to his casting as James Bond in 2005. Matthew Vaughn later directed major hits including Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and Kingsman.

The Departed Returns to Theaters

The Departed, ranked within this top tier, serves as a Boston-set remake of the 2002 Hong Kong thriller Infernal Affairs. The film recently marked its twentieth anniversary, having premiered in 2006. It is returning to U.S. theaters on December 4th for a limited anniversary run, allowing a new generation of viewers to experience the complex tale of undercover agents and corrupt police officials.

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Several other films from the decade have returned to the pop culture conversation, including Memento, which turned 25 in March. A new 4K Blu-ray with a Dolby Vision master, approved by Christopher Nolan, was released to coincide with the milestone. The film's unique narrative structure continues to influence modern filmmaking and audience expectations regarding non-linear storytelling.

Streaming Availability and Viewer Access

Catch Me If You Can has cycled through various streaming platforms this year, appearing on Paramount+, Hulu, and Pluto TV. For viewers planning holiday marathons, most of the titles on this list remain accessible, though streaming rights change frequently. Audiences should verify current availability before queuing up specific films. The list prioritizes rewatchability, critical response, and cultural influence, meaning some louder box office hits rank lower than critically acclaimed independent gems. Two of the movies featured are directorial debuts, highlighting the vibrant health of the crime genre during the 2000s.