Top 8 Most Anticipated Action Anime Sequels and Previews for 2027 and Beyond

A detailed ranking of the most highly anticipated action anime series, including Mashle, Sakamoto Days, and Gachiakuta, analyzing their narrative stakes, animation quality, and expected impact on the industry.

The realm of anime stands as a breathtaking artistic medium, celebrated globally for hosting some of the most iconic and culturally significant television series in history.

From the legendary battles of Dragon Ball Z to the intricate court intrigue of The Apothecary Diaries, the medium showcases an incredible diversity of genres, styles, and narratives. While heartwarming romances, experimental artistic endeavors, and deeply moving dramas capture the hearts of many, action remains the undisputed pillar of popularity within the industry.

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Anime is renowned for its high-octane combat sequences, which are often praised for a unique sense of velocity, weight, and exhilaration that live-action productions rarely replicate with the same visceral impact. As we look toward the future, the current year has already proven to be fertile ground for exceptional action programming, but the horizon is brightening with even more promising titles.

Top Anticipated Action Anime Titles

This comprehensive ranking highlights the eight most anticipated action anime titles based on a confluence of factors including critical acclaim, fan sentiment, animation studio pedigree, and narrative stakes. These selections represent the pinnacle of upcoming content that viewers should prioritize in their viewing schedules for the coming year and beyond. At number eight is Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3, scheduled for a January 2027 release.

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This title is part of a broader trend of highly anticipated returnees in 2027, a year that promises to be a landmark for sequel seasons. The premise follows a protagonist who lacks magical abilities but compensates with overwhelming physical strength, allowing him to dismantle magical threats through sheer force. The narrative arc focuses on the final stage of the Divine Visionary selection process, where the character faces execution if he fails, thereby raising the stakes significantly.

Critics and fans alike have noted that the series successfully blends the comedic tone of One Punch Man with the fantasy structure of Harry Potter, creating one of the most entertaining action comedies of the decade. With the second season already surpassing the first in quality, the third season is expected to deliver even greater spectacle and emotional depth as it approaches the climax of its initial story arc.

Sakamoto Days Season 2 Returns

Coming in at number seven is Sakamoto Days Season 2, also arriving in January 2027. Although early manga adaptations have faced mixed reviews, Sakamoto Days managed to correct its course in the second part of its run, earning renewed excitement from the fanbase. The story centers on a former top-tier assassin who has retired to open a convenience store and raise a family, only to have his past catch up with him as a sinister organization threatens his loved ones.

Despite the character being out of shape, his combat instincts remain razor-sharp, leading to stylish and creative fight sequences that have become a hallmark of the series. The second season is expected to adapt some of the most compelling content from the manga, maintaining the show's reputation for consistency and visual flair.

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Finally, Gachiakuta Season 2, though lacking a confirmed date, is also listed among the top anticipated titles. This unique battle shounen, which debuted in 2025, captivated audiences with its distinct punk aesthetic and fresh power systems. Produced by the renowned studio Bones, the series features compelling characters and a plot twist regarding the protagonist's gloves that sets up significant future developments, ensuring that fans remain eager for the continuation of Rudo's journey to reclaim his life and seek revenge.