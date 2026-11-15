Free Comedy Streaming Guide: Tubi and Pluto TV Top Picks for November 2026

Watch Airplane, Clue, Galaxy Quest, and Barbershot for free on Tubi and Pluto TV. Discover the best comedic films to enjoy this November without a subscription.

Viewers seeking entertainment without subscription fees can now access an expanded selection of classic and contemporary comedies on Tubi and Pluto TV as of November 2026. These free streaming platforms provide immediate access to beloved films, offering a perfect distraction during the busy November season. With Thanksgiving plans and end-of-year deadlines competing for attention, a humorous film provides a necessary mental break. This guide highlights top titles available on these services, ranging from slapstick parodies to modern workplace comedies.

Tubi and Pluto TV both allow users to watch movies for free, supported by commercial breaks that cover operational costs. Tubi operates primarily as an on-demand library, allowing viewers to browse a vast collection of films and television shows at their convenience. This model eliminates the need to wait for scheduled broadcasts or catch a program halfway through its run. Pluto TV complements this offering by providing live channels for those who enjoy the serendipity of traditional channel surfing.

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Neither service requires a paid subscription, making them accessible to a broad audience. The distinction between the two platforms lies in their delivery methods, though both offer on-demand movies. This flexibility ensures that viewers can choose the method of consumption that best fits their evening routine. Whether one prefers the structured library of Tubi or the live flow of Pluto TV, high-quality comedy is readily available.

Airplane! stands as a prime example of complete ridiculousness on Tubi, appealing to audiences who appreciate rapid-fire humor. The film is characterized by wordplay, sight gags, and background nonsense that arrive in quick succession. This relentless pace ensures that a joke rarely has time to fall flat before another takes its place. Even minor details, such as Ted Striker drinking problem, are transformed into visual gags when he misses his mouth with a glass.

Leslie Nielsen delivers absurd dialogue with the calm, professional concern of a doctor, contrasting sharply with the surrounding chaos. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, appearing as a supposedly fictional co-pilot, takes criticism of his basketball career personally, adding a layer of meta-humor. The variety of comedic styles keeps the viewing experience from becoming exhausting, making it rewarding to revisit even for those familiar with its famous lines.

Clue, found on Pluto TV, serves as an excellent choice for fans of murder mysteries who prefer character dynamics over plot resolution. The film excels in the comedic tension of suspects arguing rather than solving the crime. Madeline Kahn as Mrs. White struggles to explain her hatred for characters without losing her train of thought. Tim Curry as Wadsworth races through his account of murders as if he were being paid by the minute.

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The dynamic between these characters makes the explanations as entertaining as the accusations themselves. Every accusation provides characters with a reason to take offense, dodge questions, or blame fellow guests. This lack of cooperation, even in the presence of a murderer, creates a humorous environment. Knowing the solution does not diminish the entertainment value of the guests scrambling to shift blame.

Pluto TV also hosts Galaxy Quest, a comedy derived from actors who are tired of their science-fiction show but depend on it for income. Alan Rickman as Alexander Dane struggles to conceal his contempt for the catchphrase that fans never tire of hearing. The plot thickens when real aliens mistake the series for historical footage, forcing the cast to perform their actual jobs. Their experience has primarily prepared them to argue about who receives the most attention, rather than how to save the galaxy.

Sam Rockwell, playing Guy, provides significant comedic value through his panic that he is the cast member nobody will miss. His anxiety pairs effectively with Rickman, who appears exhausted by the mere prospect of another adventure. This dynamic makes the film worthwhile even for viewers with no prior knowledge of science fiction references. Anyone who has worked with difficult coworkers will recognize the bickering, especially when everyone believes their own complaint deserves the most attention.

Barbershop, available on Pluto TV, offers easy enjoyment through its focus on conversation and character interaction. In this setting, everyone has an opinion, and nobody waits for their turn to speak. Even minor workplace annoyances, such as Eve frustration over missing apple juice, become the focus of collective attention. Cedric the Entertainer shines as Eddie, the character who can turn a room against him while keeping others engaged.

Eddie remarks about revered public figures incite arguments among the staff, but their objections only encourage him further. The film also explores Calvin doubts about keeping the Chicago shop, providing the narrative with genuine stakes. Spending time with this argumentative bunch makes it difficult to understand why Calvin would want to leave. Although the crime subplot is less entertaining, the dialogue at the shop ensures there is always something new to hear, keeping the viewer engaged until the final scene.

Role Models makes good use of Paul Rudd ability to be charming while being an absolute pain on Tubi. His argument over a coffee shop cup sizes is funny because Danny considers it a reasonable use of everyone time. Pairing him with Seann William Scott Wheeler, who would rather enjoy himself than question much of anything, gives the movie two very different adults who have no business mentoring children.

Their bad advice and worse judgment supply plenty of laughs, but the movie also knows when to let someone else have fun. Augie love of live-action role-playing gradually wins Danny over, leading to a battle involving foam weapons and KISS makeup. Watching Rudd commit to something his character would ordinarily sneer at is half the pleasure. The film lets its adults become more considerate while keeping them rude, awkward, and capable of embarrassing themselves.

Hot Tub Time Machine Back in 1986, he has two, and suddenly every dangerous task becomes an invitation to anticipate disaster on Tubi. The movie repeatedly delays what seems inevitable, making an incidental hotel employee the subject of an uncomfortable guessing game. Their knowledge of the future encourages opportunism as readily as personal reflection.

Rob Corddry Lou is unwilling to waste a second chance on becoming considerate. The humor is crude and sometimes abrasive, but the friends competing impulses give the nostalgia bite. Youth offers fresh opportunities to behave badly, with advance knowledge this time. This adds a layer of complexity to the simple comedy formula.

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Ricky Baker wants to look dangerous, but his habit of expressing his feelings through haiku complicates the image on Pluto TV. Julian Dennison makes that contradiction endearing without playing Ricky as an innocent sage. He's a foster child trying out identities, and his confidence frequently exceeds his understanding of the situation.

In Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Ricky and his gruff foster uncle Hec become the subjects of a manhunt in the New Zealand bush. Sam Neill gives Ricky elaborate self-presentation very little encouragement, allowing their incompatible conversational styles to carry much of the comedy. Yet the film tenderness is there early, particularly when Ricky foster mother performs a homemade birthday song for him.

Its awkwardness is funny because the affection is so unguarded. Ricky and Uncle Hector in the woods in Hunt for the Wilderpeople showcase a unique blend of adventure and heartwarming moments. The film balances humor with genuine emotional beats, making it a standout in the free streaming catalog.

Bottoms wear their uniforms to class, as though the school social hierarchy requires a permanent costume on Tubi. It's an early indication that Emma Seligman comedy has little interest in believable teenage life. Everything is exaggerated enough to accommodate its heroines spectacularly dishonest plan.

PJ and Josie, played by Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, start a fight club partly to get closer to the cheerleaders they fancy. Their language of female solidarity gives them respectable cover for adolescent selfishness. Sennott brazen confidence and Edebiri anxious delivery make the deception entertaining even when it's plainly indefensible.

Allowing queer teenage girls to be this foolish gives the movie room for more than admirable representation. The violence becomes extreme, but the absurd school environment prepares viewers for the escalation rather than springing it on them. This fresh addition to Tubi offers a modern take on teen comedy that resonates with contemporary audiences.

A.J. and Moose have the confidence of experienced businessmen and the judgment of teenage boys on Pluto TV. Before taking over a swimming-pool concession stand in Snack Shack, they've already pursued money through dog racing and homemade beer. Selling snacks is comparatively respectable, though they approach it with the same impatience to get rich.

Conor Sherry and Gabriel LaBelle make their constant negotiation entertaining because neither boy treats the venture as a casual summer activity. Small decisions become tests of authority, and their enthusiasm can turn into competition almost immediately. Set in Nebraska City in 1991, the film finds more humor in that relationship than in simply displaying period references.

Romance complicates their partnership, while the later emotional turns make it less carefree than the premise suggests. The summer feels valuable because their friendship is still changing. Snack Shack offers a nostalgic look at youth and ambition, fitting perfectly into the free comedy lineup on Pluto TV.