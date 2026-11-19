Comprehensive analysis of the top eight NFL draft quarterback prospects, detailing their college stats, injury status, and projected round selection.

The upcoming National Football League draft class features a deep pool of quarterback talent, with eight primary prospects projected to hear their names called within the first two rounds. This evaluation comes as the college football regular season approaches its final two weeks, providing a critical window for players to solidify their draft stock against top competition.

Top Quarterback Prospect Moore Injury Status

Brock Purdy of Iowa State remains the clear No. 1 prospect in this analysis, though his current status is complicated by a season-ending concussion. The 6'3", 206-pound pocket passer suffered the injury against USC in September and has not played since. Despite the recent absence, NFL teams are still expected to take a chance on him in the first two rounds due to his impressive résumé and flashes of elite potential shown in previous seasons.

Also read College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia and Utah on top as Oregon, Boise State and Arizona rise

Before the injury, Purdy delivered mixed performances against Boise State and Oklahoma State. His completion percentage against the Cowboys was 66.4%, resulting in 3,239 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He still needs to demonstrate improvement under pressure, but his physical tools and past performance make him a player NFL organizations cannot ignore, even if he considers returning for a fifth season.

Arch Manning Turnover Concerns Texas

Arch Manning of Texas is experiencing a strong back half of the season, yet he has not regained his status as the top quarterback prospect in this draft class. The 6'4", 222-pound signal-caller completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,198 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, his turnover issues have gotten out of hand, resulting in 10 interceptions and three lost fumbles throughout the season.

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Manning recorded three interceptions before throwing the game-winning touchdown against LSU last week. He has had a handful of multi-turnover games against SEC competition, which raises questions about his consistency. NFL coaches may believe they can fix his decision-making at the next level, and if he declares for the draft, it would not be shocking to see him selected within the first 60 picks.

Coleman Struggles Accuracy Ole Miss

Coleman of Ole Miss has seen his stock drop significantly after a hot September, with accuracy and ball security becoming major concerns. The sixth-year quarterback is 6'0" and 205 pounds, making him older than most prospects and a potential 25-year-old NFL rookie. Unlike Manning, Coleman lacks the size and physical gifts that often allow quarterbacks to overcome rough patches.

Coleman has thrown five interceptions in the past four games, and the Rebels have won only one of those matchups. He has completed 61.9% of his passes for 2,486 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. While he possesses a strong arm and the ability to extend plays, he must end the season strongly against Wofford and Mississippi State to remain in the conversation.

Other Prospects Return Decision Uncertainty

Several other highly touted quarterbacks are grappling with injury or return decisions that affect their draft eligibility. Julian Sayin of Ohio State was considered for the final spots on the list but has not played in nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. He is likely to return for another college season, which removes him from the immediate draft pool.

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Nico Iamaleava of UCLA, who also sustained an injury, has already committed to returning for the 2027 season. Jayden Maiava of USC remains in the mix but continues to struggle in big moments, including throwing three interceptions against Indiana last week. Brendan Sorsby of Missouri decided to sit out the season but may use an opt-out clause to enter the NFL draft, given the attention he gained.

Draft Projection Five Players Declare

The depth of this quarterback class relies heavily on the declaration of at least five players from the current rankings. If these top prospects turn pro, quarterback-needy teams will have enough options to find value in the early rounds. However, if fewer players declare, the class may be viewed as weaker in subsequent years.

The separation between the top eight prospects and the rest of the group is becoming clear. While there is still talent behind these eight, the remaining players might be more Day 3 material or could wait multiple years to be selected. This analysis focuses on the eight quarterbacks who could definitely hear their names called within the first two rounds of the draft, highlighting the immediate opportunities for NFL teams.