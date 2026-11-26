Discover eight highly anticipated science fiction series debuting in 2027, including Neuromancer and Ahsoka Season 2, following the release of Blade Runner 2099.

Apple TV and Disney+ are preparing to launch a robust slate of eight major science fiction series in 2027, offering extensive alternatives for viewers seeking immersive narratives after the conclusion of Blade Runner 2099. The original franchise finale aired in late 2026, marking a significant cultural moment despite receiving mixed critical reviews. While reports confirm a second season of Blade Runner 2099 is unlikely, the upcoming calendar ensures sci-fi enthusiasts remain well-served by diverse genres ranging from hard cyberpunk to animated space operas. This comprehensive lineup highlights the competitive landscape of streaming entertainment as networks vie for audience retention in the speculative fiction market.

Apple TV leads the charge with the highly anticipated adaptation of William Gibson's seminal novel Neuromancer, which premieres on January 22, 2027. Starring Callum Turner as Case, a skilled console cowboy, the series follows a team including Molly and Armitage as they execute a high-stakes heist with lethal consequences. Gibson's work is widely recognized as the foundational text for the cyberpunk genre, influencing major cultural touchstones such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Matrix. For decades, the novel was considered unfilmable due to its complex digital settings, making its television adaptation a groundbreaking achievement. Early trailers suggest the production successfully captures the atmospheric depth and narrative weight of the source material.

Also read Blade Runner 2099: Producers Explain Practical Sets and Retro Aesthetic

Also on Apple TV, the second season of Murderbot is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2027, continuing the story of Alexander Skarsgård as SecUnit. Based on the novellas by Martha Wells, the series stars the rogue android as he seeks freedom after escaping slavery. The first season achieved a ninety-five percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, establishing the show as a critical darling. As the narrative progresses, the series evolves from a sci-fi sitcom into a darker black comedy exploring themes of identity, friendship, and redemption. Fans can expect SecUnit's journey to become increasingly complex, blending humor with profound philosophical questions about consciousness.

Disney+ continues to expand its Star Wars universe with Ahsoka Season 2, arriving on January 20, 2027. The series follows Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, as she navigates the aftermath of the Galactic Civil War. Ahsoka, alongside characters from Star Wars Rebels, must confront Baylan Skoll and his search for the mysterious Force entities known as the Mortis gods. The season also features the looming threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who is positioned to destroy the New Republic in an epic confrontation. This installment promises to resolve long-standing mysteries while delivering a climactic conclusion to the current narrative arc of the franchise.

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Another major Star Wars entry, Maul: Shadow Lord Season 2, is set to return in 2027 with renewed focus on the character's criminal empire. The animated series continues the story of Darth Maul after the events of The Clone Wars, depicting his efforts to rebuild the Shadow Collective syndicate. Maul aims to dethrone Emperor Palpatine and achieve personal revenge while corrupting his young apprentice, Devon Izara. The first season earned universal acclaim, holding a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than Andor, marking it as the best-reviewed Star Wars show to date. The second season is expected to maintain this high standard of quality with intricate animation and a villain-driven plot.

Apple TV also offers the third season of Severance, following Adam Scott's Mark Scout as he works on the severed floor of the mysterious Lumon Industries. On that floor, he adopts an alternate personality known as Mark S, and the two eventually work together to find Mark's lost wife and discover what Lumon is hiding. Severance is often compared to Lost, with each episode unearthing more questions than answers, several complex relationships and romances swirling around, and a truly tantalizing mystery in Lumon. After the cliffhanger ending of season 2, the third season promises to deepen the intrigue surrounding the corporation's hidden agenda.

The fourth season of Silo follows Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols as she investigates the mysterious origins of the massive silos humanity lives in after a devastating apocalypse. The oppressive government that runs them remains a central mystery, and the show continues to serve as a great mystery box series. Each episode is filled with cliffhangers, conspiracies, and things that aren't what they seem. The fact that season 4 promises to finally unravel these years-old questions is more than enough reason to look forward to its July 9 premiere date. Apple TV has positioned itself as a leader in producing high-budget, narrative-driven series that respect their source material.

FX and National Geographic present Alien: Earth, which follows Sidney Chandler's Wendy, an advanced android with the mind of a human child. She leads a group of other hybrids known as the Lost Boys and eventually uses the terrifying Xenomorphs to rebel against her creator, the Prodigy Corporation. While the series may not secure a second season immediately after the uncertain ending of the first, it is expected to retain much of the first season's best aspects. Viewers can expect more horrifying action scenes from the Xenomorphs, more philosophical ponderings about the nature of humanity, and more intrigue as the mega-corporations that rule Earth vie for power.

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Finally, Pluribus follows Rhea Seehorn as Carol, one of the only people on Earth who was not affected by an alien virus that turned humanity into a hive mind. After the death of her wife at the hive mind's hands, Carol joins forces with Manousos to take them down before they can assimilate her. The second season promises answers to intriguing questions regarding the origins of the hive mind and their plans for humanity. Carol and Manousos' efforts to fight back are carried by great acting and a fascinating chemistry between Rhea Seehorn and Carlos Manuel Vesga. This makes the series quite similar to successful partner-driven dramas that balance personal stakes with global threats.

The diversity of these upcoming releases ensures that there is something for every type of science fiction viewer. From the gritty, neon-drenched world of Neuromancer to the comedic yet profound adventures of Murderbot, the genre is experiencing a golden age. The absence of a Blade Runner 2099 second season highlights the importance of these new franchises in filling the void left by concluded series. Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for these premieres to stay engaged with the evolving landscape of speculative fiction television. As we move closer to 2027, the anticipation for these shows continues to grow among both critics and audiences.

The combination of established intellectual properties and original storytelling creates a robust lineup for the year. Viewers can expect deeper dives into complex characters and expansive worlds that challenge conventional narrative structures. The success of these series will likely set new standards for television production and storytelling in the science fiction genre. This collection of eight shows represents the pinnacle of current creative ambition, offering endless possibilities for exploration and engagement. The transition from the 2026 slate to the 2027 releases marks a significant shift in viewer habits and platform strategies.