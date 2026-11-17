Explore the best psychological thrillers released between 2020 and 2025. This list features stunning cinematic art from Night Always Comes, Emily the Criminal, and Mother May I.

The psychological thriller genre continues to dominate modern cinema, delivering mentally stimulating and anxious experiences that resonate deeply with audiences. As we move through the 2020s, filmmakers are producing bold, innovative works that explore the darker recesses of the human mind and criminal underworld. This selection highlights seven standout thrillers released from 2020 until now, all rated as ten out of ten by critics for their stunning cinematic artistry and intellectual depth. These films utilize surreal imagery, opaque theories, and harrowing narratives to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Vanessa Kirby Stars in Night Always Comes

Benjamin Caron directs the 2025 film Night Always Comes, based on the bestseller by Willy Vlautin, in a refreshingly brutal manner. The narrative centers on Lynette, a battle-scarred woman played by Vanessa Kirby who lives with her mother Doreen, portrayed by Jennifer Jason Leigh, and her brother Kenny, played by Zack Gottsagen. Lynette faces immediate financial ruin as she must raise twenty-five thousand dollars to prevent the bank from repossessing her home. Her mother Doreen had squandered some family funds on a new car, leaving Lynette furious and desperate to secure the required down payment. Lynette works at a bar but relies on sex work for substantial income, prompting her to seek repayment from her escort friend Gloria, played by Julia Fox, and her abusive ex-boyfriend Tommy, played by Michael Kelly.

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The film pushes Lynette through increasingly harrowing and dangerous set pieces throughout the night as she attempts to collect the money. She encounters various antagonists, including a sleazy character named Blake, convincingly played by Eli Roth in another cameo role. Despite every obstacle and danger that arises, Lynette perseveres through her wild expedition to save her home. The story concludes with a moving, bittersweet note, showing a long shot of a Portland highway at dawn. This final image conveys an endless sea of human dramas as people continue their lives coming and going in the early morning light.

Aubrey Plaza Leads Emily the Criminal

Writer-director John Patton Ford crafted the 2022 psychological thriller and crime drama Emily the Criminal, featuring Aubrey Plaza in a fierce and earnest performance. The titular character, Emily Benetto, is a talented artist who dropped out of art school due to financial constraints and now lives in serious debt. Eking out a meager existence in Los Angeles, Emily takes low-paying catering gigs while struggling with a criminal record that includes a DUI and an assault charge. These smears on her record prevent her from obtaining legitimate employment, as evidenced by an awkward job interview that goes horribly wrong. Her economic desperation drives the narrative forward as she searches for any available means of survival.

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Emily eventually gets suckered into a phony credit card scam introduced by her coworker Youcef, played by Theo Rossi. The scheme offers quick cash, and the allure is too strong for Emily to resist, leading to spiraling consequences and higher risks. Her involvement deepens as she faces tantalizing siren songs of even bigger payouts, which naturally yield more dangerous outcomes. Emily also becomes romantically entangled with Youcef, creating an intense moral dilemma that forces her to make difficult choices. The film resolves with a surprising ending that dispenses a unique lesson relevant to the financially constrictive world many people inhabit.

Mother May I and Genre Evolution

While the provided source material introduces Mother May I as a 2023 entry exploring deep family trauma, the broader context of this list emphasizes the diverse approaches to the thriller genre. The films selected represent a spectrum of anxiety, from the pitch-black criminal underworlds to the eerie recesses of fractured minds. Each entry in this seven-film ranking demonstrates how the 2020s have produced deliriously anxious works that challenge audiences with intellectually opaque theories. These cinematic achievements share a commitment to bold storytelling and character-driven plots that leave lasting impressions on viewers.