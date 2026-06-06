Top 7 Anime of 2026 So Far: A Look at the Best Shonen Releases

The anime world is buzzing with excitement as several big titles continue their stories and new series make their mark. From the latest season of a beloved series to a new release that's already making waves, we take a look at the top 7 anime of 2026 so far. With stunning animation, thrilling action, and excellent character work, these series are sure to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

Several big titles are continuing their stories, and more are set to make comebacks later in the year. There are also a few new series making waves, one of which is already among 2026's best shonen releases.

Season 2 of a solid production is a proper replacement for its predecessor, offering further context for backstories and relationships alluded to in its predecessor. Season 2 does an especially impressive job on that front, and it manages to up the stakes and action before its through. Because of its smaller scope and stakes, it's not quite as exciting as other 2026 shonen releases. Even so, it's a fun enough addition to the lineup to make the top seven.

Another shonen series, despite its slower, more thoughtful storytelling, continues to dominate conversations in anime spaces, and its adventures make for truly engaging and emotional viewing experiences. Its ability to subvert many tropes and still shine also continues to prove impressive. It's a standout, though shonen fans are likely to find more obvious depictions of the category cooler. A new series, is officially here, though Netflix's release schedule is understandably raising eyebrows.

The first 48-minute episode started streaming on the platform back in March. The next batch of episodes won't arrive until Fall 2026, so it's hard to rank this higher in the meantime. Yet it needs to be on the list, even if it's closer to the bottom. In typical style, the series is proving vibrant, stylish, and fun.

It overcomes the challenges of adapting the manga's race too, putting fans' fears to rest. If the rest of the series is an evergreen hit - and despite its length, the shonen classic never gets old. It continues to be one of the coolest ongoing anime, and that will likely continue until the day it ends…a day that's hard to imagine ever arriving.

Season 22 is still in the process of tackling the manga's Elbaph arc, but it's maintaining a strong momentum as it does. It's keeping the excitement around the series alive and well, even if its pacing and animation help in that endeavor, though its regular presence makes it slightly less exciting than newer shonen. Depending how epic things get, it could still rank higher as Season 22 progresses.

Another series, which is one of the rare releases that's both new and immediately excellent, boasts many strengths that make it such a masterpiece, and it could become one itself. We're not invested enough for it to top 2026's best shonen, but it still ranks near the top of the list. A third series, which remains one of the biggest ongoing anime, and its third season perfectly encapsulates why.

Adapting the first portion of the manga's Culling Game arc, Season 3 continues to be one of the strongest series of the year. Its stunning animation, thrilling action, and excellence when it comes to character work all contribute to its success. It continues to be one of the coolest anime, both looking at 2026 and on a grander scale.

No other 2026 release has challenged it, but it's likely to remain one of the top series until the end of the year





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