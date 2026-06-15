Top-60 DL Finn Walker Previews Final OV to Baylor Football Ahead of Commitment

Baylor is in a battle with Big 12 foes Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Dave Aranda is hopeful this upcoming weekend will be as kind. And Baylor will have several top targets on campus, including three-star defensive lineman Finn Walker.

Walker a Conroe Oak Ridge prospect, will take his final official visit before figuring out where he is going to commit to. The 6'7", 260-pound defensive lineman recently took official visits to Oklahoma State and Kansas State — coming down to an All-Big 12 finale.

"I’m hoping to find out if it’s a fit for me," Walker told Baylor Bears on SI. "From playing in Waco to living in Waco, to getting a degree from Baylor. All things for me are equally important. The staff is a BIG part of that, as well.

Maybe the biggest part.

"Walker is 247Sports' Composite's No. 628 player in the 2027 cycle. The Bears currently have nine commitments in the 2027 class, and Walker would add significant value to what Baylor is trying to do. He has a high motor and someone who is going to put forth energy on every play.

Baylor has taken notice to his work ethic, and from head coach Dave Aranda, to defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, to line coach Carson Hall — they are all working toward getting Walker's commitment.

"Man, they’ve shown me SOOO much love every time I’ve been on campus," Walker said. "From the relationship I’ve built with Coach Hall, and Coach Klanderman, to the relationship that Coach Aranda and I have fostered. They’ve really made me feel like Baylor could be a fit.

" Baylor offered Walker back in February, and first-year defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman is working to get the Bears' defense back on top. It was a down year for Baylor in the trenches, but with Klanderman's record, the Bears are expected to right that ship. Walker had nothing but good things to say about Baylor's new coordinator.

"Love Coach Klanderman. His obvious success stands out right away. His demeanor is great. ZERO ego, a true ball coach," said Walker.

Walker earned First-Team All-District Honors last season. He tallied 55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Lining up mostly at defensive end, Walker gave it all on every play, and was able to use his strength to out-muscle linemen. Walker has good pursuit of the ball carrier and wraps up nicely.

"I’m going to bring 110% energy on every play," Walker said. "I work hard through the week of preparation, so I’m going to SHOW out on game day. With celebrations in the backfield!

"Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI. His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.





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