Top 6 MLB Players Who Could Bring Massive Trade Deadline Hauls

Who could end up being on the move across Major League Baseball?

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images May is just a few days away from wrapping up and trade buzz around the league are really starting to pick up steam.

Memorial Day is behind us and that is typically a time for teams to evaluate where things are. As of right now, arguably the top contenders in the American League are the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Cleveland Guardians. The top contenders in the National League are the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the American League, the biggest duds are the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and the Houston Astros.

In the National League, the biggest duds so far this season have been the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants. Over the next two months we're going to hear a lot of noise about who could be on the move. With that being said, who could be the most valuable trade chips if made available?

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal talks to reporters before a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 4, 2026, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, there's no reason for Detroit to hold onto Skubal. He's going to be a free agent after the season and it would be a shock if he's back on a long-term deal.

If the Tigers don't think they can get a long-term deal done, they need to see what type of prospect return they can get. May 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images. Any team would be lucky to have him in its starting rotation.

Like Skubal, Peralta will be a free agent after the season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 11 starts so far this season. May 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images The Red Sox speedster is starting to really heat up.

He's slashed .357/.429/.762 with a 1.190 OPS over his last 10 games entering the day on Thursday with four homers, three doubles, one triple, and nine RBIs. He addedAroldis Chapman — Boston Red Sox May 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman enters a game against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images Chapman has pitched in 18 games and has a 0.51 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, along with 12 saves. If the Red Sox keep struggling, they're going to get a lot in return for the lefty flamethrower if he's available. May 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes gestures after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images An easy one. The Astros are loaded in the infield and Paredes was a trade candidate this past offseason. It would be a bit of a surprise if chatter didn't pick up again. He's a two-time All-Star and has a big righty bat.

May 27, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez looks on during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Now, there may not be a guy in baseball more valuable if, for some reason, the Astros made him available. Álvarez is a superstar.

In 56 games played, he has slashed .312/.422/.663 with a 1.085 OPS, 20 homers, 39 RBIs, 11 doubles, and 36 runs scored. He's for two more seasons as well. If the Astros spiral, he would be among the most valuable players to watch. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsPatrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





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