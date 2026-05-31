Top 6 Masterful Episodes of My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia has a good number of episodes that prove why it won the Anime of the Year award. From Izuku Midoriya's first battle against Muscular to Katsuki Bakugo's temporary end, these episodes showcase the series' masterful storytelling and animation.

With the recent award for Anime of the Year going to none other than My Hero Academia for its stellar final season, it isn't much hyperbole to say that this series has some episodes that are genuinely masterful.

Whether they be considered such because of the stunning animation from Studio Bones, the phenomenal writing, exceptional voice performances-listen, My Hero Academia has a lot to write home about. There are plenty of My Hero Academia episodes that could be considered masterpieces, but there's a handful that are true home runs and genuinely masterclasses in what they excel in.

One doesn't just win the Anime of the Year award for no reason, and My Hero Academia has a good number of episodes to prove that. 10 'My Hero' Season 3, Episode 4 Season 3 is filled with some amazing moments, and one of them happens to be one of the biggest moments in Izuku Midoriya's character journey: his first battle against Muscular. When the life of young Kota is in the air, Midoriya jumps into action and pushes himself farther beyond his limits than ever before.

Episodes like this can make or break a character arc. Segments in an arc like this can really do a number on an arc if not done right, and, thankfully for the show, this is one of the greatest moments in Izuku's story.

The way in which the episode keeps this conflict at its center focus, but continues to juggle the other stories happening simultaneously, makes for a phenomenal episode. 9 'Infinite 100%' Season 4, Episode 13 The Shie Hassaikai Arc is commonly known as one of the best story arcs in My Hero Academia for its intense action, abundantly moving story, wonderful character work, and, as per usual, very well-done animation. When everything in this arc comes to a climax in My Hero Academia Season 4, Episode 13, 'Infinite 100%', Deku must face off against the final boss: Overhaul.

Thankfully, though, he doesn't have to face the villain alone, as he has the young Eri by his side, who holds the quirk, Rewind, allowing him to go 100% for as long as Eri is on his back. This ends up in a great full-circle moment not just for Deku, but Eri, too, as she finally gets to face the man who has brought her so much pain.

Most notably, though, is the fight scene, as it's the farthest audiences get to see Deku go by this point in the series, and the absolute beat-down he gives Overhaul is unlike anything he'd done prior. 8 'His Start' Season 4, Episode 25 After All Might loses One For All and can no longer be the Number One Hero, the weight is left on the shoulders of none other than Enji Todoroki, aka Endeavor, and it's safe to say that the weight is large.

It's in My Hero Academia Season 4, Episode 25, 'His Start', where he truly gets his first chance to show the world that not only is he strong enough to be the top dog, but he can be the inspiration that people need from a Number One Hero. With the help of Hawks, Endeavor takes on the strongest Nomu-primarily because of his supreme intelligence in comparison to the others-anyone's seen by this point in the series, Hood, also called the High-End Nomu.

He goes through hell and back to face this guy, almost losing his eye, but shows the world in blazing glory that he can and will be the Number One Hero they need. Not to mention, the entire episode is masterfully animated, bringing this fight to life in a spectacular fashion. 7 'Light Fades to Rain' Season 7, Episode 11 Ask anyone and they'll most likely tell you that Katsuki Bakugo is one of, if not the most, well-written characters in all of My Hero Academia.

This episode-My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 11, 'Light Fades to Rain'-is arguably one of the biggest in his character arc, as it's where he meets his temporary end. When his team has to face Shigaraki, he gives everything to buy Deku time to get there.

It's during this fight that he has what is called a Quirk Awakening-when someone pushes their quirk to its limit and it has an evolution of sorts-and he gives the villain a genuine beat down at pretty much light speed. While he eventually comes back (in Season 8), this death really makes an impact and hits audiences hard.

It's a phenomenally written episode. 6 'Quirk: Explosion' Season 8, Episode 4 Speaking of Bakugo, after he makes his big comeback in My Hero Academia Season 8, Episode 2, 'The End of an Era... and the Beginning', he goes on to be the one to face off against the ever-evil All For One





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My Hero Academia Anime Of The Year Masterful Episodes Izuku Midoriya Muscular Katsuki Bakugo Shigaraki All For One

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