Top 6 Comedy Crime TV Shows You Should Watch

Comedy and crime genres have proven to be a winning combination in media, providing audiences with entertaining narratives that are both hilarious and engaging. From The End of the F***ing World to Barry, we look back at the best comedy crime TV shows that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Whether alone or combined, the comedy and crime genres are quite popular in media, often drawing audiences in with their entertaining narratives. Although these two categories are seemingly opposites, it has been proven time and time again that they can actually be quite complementary, resulting in hilarious tales that provide audiences with a fun time in front of the screen.

While the genre has been explored on the big screen several times, television manages to do just as much of a brilliant job of blending the two. The Gentlemen, for one, has proven to be just as great as the film on which it is based. But which are other great examples?

From The End of the F***ing World to Barry, we look back at the best comedy crime TV shows. 10 'The End of the F***ing World' (2017-2019) Although unfortunately short-lived (its ending was great, nonetheless), The End of the F***ing World is well worth a watch. Starring Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther as Alyssa and James, this Jonathan Entwistle series is based on the mini-comics by Charles Forsman of the same name.

It centers around a pair of unconventional teenagers who, after forging an unlikely bond, embark on a mission to find her real father. Dealing with some poignant themes like sexual assault and generational trauma, The End of the F***ing World provides audiences with an intriguing take on the crime and comedy genre by adding coming-of-age elements to the mix.

On top of its creative writing, the British Academy Television Awards Best Drama Series is beautifully shot and scored, with two pretty solid central acting performances by its two lead actors. 9 'Wednesday' (2022-Present) Netflix's 2022 hit series Wednesday has not fallen short of expectations - the Jenna Ortega-led show has cemented her as one of the most influential rising stars working today (it even earned her a huge Instagram following) and deservedly received critical acclaim. It follows the titular character's years as a student as she attempts to master her emerging psychic abilities and solve a mystery that involves both her parents.

Partially directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday is a gloomy watch set against the visually pleasing backdrop of a dark academia setting that is perfectly fit to cozy up with during autumn and winter. For audiences on the lookout for a crime comedy that is fun but lighthearted and spooky but not too scary, Wednesday may be the right pick.

Its memorable characters, well-crafted suspense, and dark but striking imagery make it one of the best shows in its genre. 8 'Orange Is the New Black' (2013-2019) Jenji Kohan's crime drama comedy series is a fan-favorite for good reason. In addition to its talented cast that helps anchor it, Orange Is the New Black provides audiences with an engrossing premise following Taylor Schilling's Piper Chapman, who was convicted of a decade-old crime of transporting drug money and must serve 18 months behind bars.

Dealing with themes of identity, sexuality, and race while shedding light on the American prison system and satirizing stereotypes about Black and Latin women and queer people, Kohan's hilarious crime comedy series provides audiences with a good amount of well-written drama, too. A huge reason behind its popularity is the incredible, all-female ensemble cast Orange Is the New Black features, which was not often seen on television at the time it was released. 7 'Lucifer' (2016-2021) While originally canceled by FOX after three seasons, Netflix thankfully picked up this Tom Kapinos show and hoisted it to higher grounds.

Starring Tom Ellis in a career-defining role and based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Lucifer follows the titular protagonist who decides he's had enough of Hell and spends some time on Earth to get a better grasp of humanity, where he eventually teams up with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and helps her solve crimes. Lucifer Morningstar's redemption arc and character development throughout the show is nothing short of incredible; the characters featured in the series, as well as Lucifer's connection with each one of them, in addition to its gripping storyline, play a part in making it a memorable watch that will steal a few chuckles from viewers.

While it features hilarious comedic bits, though, Lucifer also manages to play on audiences' heartstrings. 6 'Castle' (2009-2016) In the same vein as Lucifer (in that it is a crime comedy that features a detective duo with an irresistible dynamic) is the fan-favorite Castle, created by Andrew W. Marlowe. The series focuses on novel writer Rick Castle (Nathan Fillion) and Detective Beckett's (Stana Katic) bond as the two join forces after a psychopath commits murders based on the former's books.

Perfectly blending action, comedy, crime, and drama, Castle is essential for anyone who likes the genre, not to mention that the incredible chemistry between Fillion and Katic alone makes it worth the while, and audiences will be left wanting more





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Comedy Crime TV Shows The End Of The F***Ing World Wednesday Orange Is The New Black Lucifer Castle Crime Drama Coming-Of-Age Elements Dark Academia Identity Sexuality And Race American Prison System Stereotypes DC Comics Redemption Arc Character Development Gripping Storyline Memorable Watch Heartstrings Novel Writer Detective Duo Irresistible Dynamic Fan-Favorite Essential Genre Chemistry Wanting More

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict Tops Netflix Top 10 Shows ListMichael Jackson: The Verdict, a documentary about the singer's 2005 criminal trial, is leading the Netflix Top 10 Shows list. The documentary, which premiered on May 6, examines the trial through interviews with people who were present, including prosecutors, defense attorneys, jury members, Jackson's associates, and journalists.

Read more »

Netflix’s 3-Part True Crime Miniseries Is One of Its Hardest New Shows To WatchNetflix’s The Witness is hard to watch because it refuses to look away from the people left behind.

Read more »

Dave Chappelle's 'Summer Camp' comedy shows returning to Ohio this summerComedian Dave Chappelle is bringing his 'Summer Camp' comedy shows back to the Ohio cornfields for the sixth year running.What began in 2020 as a pandemic-era e

Read more »

New Harris County report on sex assaults shows difficulties in reducing and solving crimeAccording to a new report from the Harris County Sexual Assault Response Team, law enforcement agencies increased their adult sex crimes units, but arrest rates remain low.

Read more »