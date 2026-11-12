Top 5 Upcoming Thrillers to Watch in Late 2026 and Early 2027

Discover the most anticipated thriller releases for late 2026 and early 2027, including new films from Idris Elba, Brad Bird, and Jeremy Saulnier with festival buzz.

As 2026 nears its end, the film industry shifts focus from retrospective lists to forward-looking previews of the most anticipated theatrical releases. While many year-end retrospectives are currently circulating, significant movies are still scheduled for release before the year closes, with several already garnering early positive reviews on the festival circuit. Additionally, a number of titles set for early 2027 are beginning to generate substantial buzz among critics and audiences alike.

Among all genres, thrillers offer some of the most compelling upcoming projects for moviegoers. Although the immediate future does not feature a massive volume of traditional thrillers, several high-profile films from renowned directors and emerging filmmakers promise to deliver intense, suspenseful experiences. These selections represent the most hyped entries in the genre for the coming months, ranging from large-scale productions to intimate, character-driven stories.

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Above The Below Starring Idris Elba

Idris Elba stars in and co-directs the sci-fi survival thriller Above the Below, a project released in early December that aims to effectively utilize his established screen presence. Elba has maintained a steady career for decades, yet has occasionally faced challenges finding roles that fully capitalize on his specific star power and persona. Previous leading performances in standard genre fare, such as the survival thriller Beast and the buddy action comedy Heads of State, demonstrated his capability, but this new venture marks a significant step behind the camera alongside co-director Martin Owen.

The film features a stripped-down premise centered on three astronauts who are blown off course during their reentry into Earth's atmosphere. The cast includes Elba alongside Caitlin FitzGerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, whose capsule crashes into the depths of the ocean, creating a dire survival situation. The success of Above the Below hinges on its ability to compound thrills effectively without relying on overly standard genre tropes, offering a simple narrative that could either elevate Elba's career or sink under the weight of clichés.

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River Features Jane Levy And Jessica Rothe

River, a thriller set for release in January 2027, has generated significant hype following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Joshua Giuliano, but benefits from considerable genre credibility among its cast. Jane Levy, known for her roles in the Evil Dead remake and Don't Breathe, and Jessica Rothe, famous for the Happy Death Day franchise, lead the movie. They are joined by Dane DiLiegro, who portrayed the Predator in Prey, in the role of the antagonist.

The plot follows two sisters, played by Levy and Rothe, and their brother, portrayed by Max Mattern, who reunite to scatter their father's ashes in a rural river. Their emotional journey is interrupted when DiLiegro's character, a killer, attacks them and their boat suffers a mechanical failure, stranding the trio in the water. The festival buzz suggests that the film's small scale and taut pacing could make it a standout hit in the horror-thriller category for early 2027.

Slayground Returns Jeremy Saulnier

Director Jeremy Saulnier returns with Slayground, a film scheduled for a January release that promises visceral thrills in the horror-thriller space. Saulnier has established himself as one of the most reliable directors in the genre over the past two decades, with a career that began with the Halloween-themed Murder Party. His subsequent films, including Blue Ruin, Green Room, and Rebel Ridge, have consistently delivered intense, gripping narratives that have earned critical acclaim.

Slayground introduces Cory Michael Smith as a scare actor in a haunted Halloween attraction who wakes up with amnesia to find his coworkers slaughtered. The protagonist is suddenly wanted for multiple murders and must go on the run to uncover the truth behind the killings. The premise combines fugitive thriller elements with gory horror, positioning the film as a dark and sinister option for audiences seeking intense entertainment at the end of January. Early trailers have successfully built anticipation for what appears to be Saulnier's pulpiest film to date.

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Ray Gunn Animated By Brad Bird

Brad Bird concludes his 2026 schedule with Ray Gunn, an animated film that serves as a long-time passion project for the acclaimed director. The movie merges the science fiction genre with a noir mystery thriller plot, offering a unique blend of visual storytelling and suspense. Bird's return to the animated medium brings his signature direction and narrative depth to a genre that has not seen many of his works in recent years.

As the year ends, Ray Gunn stands out as a major release that demonstrates the director's continued creativity and ability to innovate within established frameworks. The combination of sci-fi elements and noir mystery provides a fresh perspective on the thriller genre, appealing to both animation enthusiasts and fans of complex, plot-driven narratives. This release marks a significant entry in Bird's filmography and adds to the diverse array of upcoming films expected to define the end of the decade.