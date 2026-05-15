Top 5 Sci-Fi Shows with Plot Holes

This article discusses five sci-fi shows that have plot holes, despite being considered great by fans. It includes shows like Westworld, Fringe, The 100, Lost, and The X-Files.

The following article contains spoilers. It's not easy to write a sci-fi show that's truly perfect. This is, after all, a genre that lends itself perfectly to ambitious imagination, which is something that can sometimes result in plot holes that are impossible to ignore.

This doesn't necessarily ruin a sci-fi show, however. In fact, there are several genuinely great sci-fi series that nevertheless have a few plot holes that one can't just look past. From modern shows like Westworld to classics like The X-Files, these exceptional series are proof that, even with a few logical inconsistencies in the script here and there, a sci-fi show can still manage to be great.

These are, indeed, shows with a nearly innumerable number of positive qualities, which are by no means ruined by the rugged edges of their writing. 8 'Westworld' (2016–2022) When talking about HBO's dystopian sci-fi Western Westworld, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's adaptation of Michael Crichton's 1973 film of the same name, there's a fact that most fans tend to agree on: the show's first season is an undeniable masterpiece, even if the following three seasons saw a considerable decline in quality. Some may argue that that's caused this to be one of those thriller TV shows that have aged like milk, but most sci-fi fans would agree that Westworld is still a fantastic show, even in spite of its issues.

Among those issues is a number of plot holes too significant to simply look away from. Dolores' plans are at times a bit too contrived, the park's security is absurdly inconsistent, the purpose of season two's finale's last scene... The list goes on.

It's fair to say that a few of the show's most prominent unanswered questions might have been addressed and satisfactorily explained if the series hadn't been canceled after season four, but even still, no matter how fun it is and how airtight its first season seems, Westworld is still a slice of Swiss cheese of a show. 7 'Fringe' (2008–2013) Fringe starts out as a more episodic sci-fi show, inspired by the likes of The X-Files and The Twilight Zone, in its first season. After that, however, that mystery-of-the-week-type show starts transforming into a far more serialized and entertaining hybrid between procedural and sci-fi elements.

This makes it one of the most rewatchable sci-fi shows ever, but, alas, rewatches will inevitably reveal the show's many unexplainable plot holes. From the rules of parallel universe travel feeling inconsistent from episode to episode, to the paradox of Peter's existence never being fully coherent or satisfyingly explained, there are a bunch of plot elements in Fringe that are impossible to reconcile.

This hardly ever matters, though—this is still one of the most fun sci-fi shows of 21st-century broadcast television, and even if its narrative about parallel universes may not be entirely flawless, it's still a blast to follow. 6 'The 100' (2014–2020) The 100 is the type of sci-fi show that got darker and better every season, a post-apocalyptic teen gem (based on Kass Morgan's YA novel series of the same name) that demonstrates the peak of The CW's capacities as a network. But like pretty much every other YA dystopian story of the 2010s, a decade during which the genre saw the biggest boom in its history, The 100 doesn't quite manage to be free of fault.

Heroes acting out of character is a common occurrence in The 100, and the number of radiation-related plot holes is also far too large to count. There are also a few problems with how much sense technological and societal development align with the timeline since the apocalypse.

But when a show is this intense, has such consistently high stakes, has such strong character development, and takes full advantage of what the sci-fi genre has to offer, it becomes far easier to ignore a few plot contrivances here and there. 5 'Lost' (2004–2010) Over the course of the 2000s, Lost was far and away one of the biggest shows on television. Everyone in the pop culture zeitgeist seemed to be having conversations about this pioneer of the mystery box genre, a type of show that relies on vast and highly complex stories full of secrets and surprises.

That's the best way to describe Lost, a mystery sci-fi show that brought up at least two more mysteries every time it decided to have one solved. However, that focus on twists, questions, and mysticism inevitably led the show to fall into a few plot potholes on the road to its divisive finale.

The rules of the island are inconsistent and impossible to fully explain, and key mysteries like the significance of the iconic number sequence remain equally worthy of head-scratching 16 years after the show ended. But even still, Lost is one of those classic thriller shows that have aged remarkably well, a gem of the genre with one of the most fascinating mythologies of any show of its kind—even if that mythology has more than a few hole





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Sci-Fi Plot Holes Great Sci-Fi Shows Westworld Fringe The 100 Lost The X-Files

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