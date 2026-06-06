With the New York Knicks just two wins away from the 2026 NBA title, Mitchell & Ness offers a variety of retro shorts perfect for celebrating a historic championship. From classic Hardwood Classics to a legendary MF DOOM collaboration, here are five top picks for Knicks fans.

The New York Knicks are on the brink of their first championship in decades, needing just two more wins to claim the 2026 NBA Finals and hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

A potential title would ignite celebrations across New York City all summer, and fans will be looking for the perfect gear to showcase their pride. While jerseys are always a staple, team shorts have become a popular choice for their comfort and style during the warm months. Mitchell & Ness, a leading provider of authentic vintage basketball apparel, offers a stellar lineup of retro Knicks shorts ideal for the occasion.

Below are five standout options that blend nostalgia, iconic designs, and special collaborations, perfect for any Knicks supporter or fashion-forward fan looking to celebrate a historic run. First, the New York Knicks 2005-06 Blue Swingman Shorts capture the essence of a mid-era team with a classic look. Featuring the beloved retro "Hardwood Classics" logo and bold orange side stripes, these shorts evoke a sense of nostalgia while maintaining a modern fit.

Priced at $85 and available in adult sizes, they are an accessible entry into vintage Knicks fashion. Another standout is the Green 2006-07 Authentic Shorts, which take inspiration from the team's alternate St. Patrick's Day uniforms. Though the 2006-07 season itself was forgettable on the court, the vibrant green uniform has attained iconic status among collectors. These authentic replicas, retailing for $125, are a colorful tribute to a unique sartorial chapter in franchise history.

For a truly special occasion, the 2012-13 Orange Christmas Day Authentic Shorts recall one of the NBA's most celebrated uniform traditions. Christmas Day games have always featured exclusive jerseys, and the Knicks' 2012 orange alternates are often hailed as a high point of that tradition. These premium shorts, also priced at $125, allow fans to own a piece of that holiday magic year-round. The 2015-16 White Authentic Shorts offer a timeless, clean aesthetic.

Despite a disastrous season for the team, that year's Hardwood Classics collection delivered with silky white shorts adorned by blue and orange accents. They represent a versatile, elegant option for everyday wear, available for $125.

Finally, the collaboration between Mitchell & Ness and the late, great MF DOOM yields the M&N x MF DOOM Swingman Shorts. The iconic underground rapper was a devout Knicks fan, making this partnership a perfect fusion of music and sports culture. The white shorts mirror the team's home uniform but are distinguished by the unique MF DOOM x Knicks logo. These fashion-forward shorts, priced at $125, serve as both a tribute to a legendary artist and a bold statement piece.

All options are available through Mitchell & Ness, ensuring authentic quality for fans eager to dress the part for a potential championship parade. Pat Benson, the author of this guide, is a seasoned writer covering team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Recognized as a trusted voice in the industry, he regularly breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews major sports figures.

Benson also has expertise in the footwear sector and is the author of "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020). " Readers can contact him via email at 1989patbenson@gmail.com





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New York Knicks NBA Finals 2026 Mitchell & Ness Retro Shorts Championship Apparel Hardwood Classics MF DOOM Basketball Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks Talks Michael Jackson and the 2026 NBA FinalsThe New York Knicks are on the cusp of winning their first championship in 53 years, and Jalen Brunson is leading the charge. In a recent media appearance, Brunson spoke about his love for Michael Jackson and the current state of the NBA Finals. With prices for Knicks tickets skyrocketing, fans are eager to see the team take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3.

Read more »

2026 NBA Finals: Knicks hang on to take 2-0 series lead over SpursThe New York Knicks have taken a 2-0 series lead in the 2026 NBA Finals, despite a furious comeback attempt from Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Read more »

Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals 2026: Ticket Prices Top $10,000 for Madison Square Garden GamesExplore where to buy New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals 2026 tickets for Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden, including price comparisons across StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, and more. Learn about promo codes, group discounts, and last-minute deals to secure seats for this historic championship series.

Read more »

2026 DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics - Live Leaderboard - June 06, 2026View 2026 DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Read more »