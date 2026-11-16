Prime Video Charts Shake as The Rings of Power Returns and Campus Drivers Climbs to Number Two

Discover the five best new Prime Video series to stream this week, including The Rings of Power, The Chosen, and Campus Drivers. Complete viewing guide for Nov 16-20.

Prime Video audiences are diving into a packed week of streaming as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns with two new episodes on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The fantasy epic continues to dominate global charts, drawing in viewers with its latest narrative developments and high production value. This mid-season drop keeps the momentum going for the series, which has maintained a strong 83% Rotten Tomatoes score across its three seasons and secured a renewal for a fourth season.

Simultaneously, Campus Drivers has emerged as a definitive streaming sensation for the platform, holding the number two spot on global viewership charts since its premiere on November 6. This coming-of-age romantic drama, based on a bestselling book series, follows the budding relationship between two college students in France. Its concise format of just six short episodes makes it one of the most accessible and easily bingeable new releases available to subscribers right now.

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The platform remains anchored by established heavyweights, with Chris Pratt's military action thriller The Terminal List still ranking among the top three most-viewed series worldwide as of Sunday, November 15. Although the show returned for its second season weeks ago, its enduring popularity underscores the strength of Prime Video's action genre lineup. This consistent viewership provides a stable backdrop for the newer releases vying for audience attention.

Historical and biographical dramas also continue to draw significant audiences, with The Greatest remaining a top recommendation following its global premiere on November 4. The eight-episode series chronicles the rise of Cassius Clay, later known as Muhammad Ali, from his first Olympic gold medal victory in 1960 to his historic heavyweight championship win over Sonny Liston in 1964. The show has earned an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score and currently sits as the number four most-watched Prime series heading into this week.

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Religious drama The Chosen has also re-engaged its dedicated fanbase with the premiere of its third-part Season 6 on Sunday, November 15. Based on the life of Jesus, the series has accumulated more than 300 million views since its initial 2017 premiere and holds a near-perfect 97% Rotten Tomatoes audience score. With the season finale scheduled for December 6 and a renewal already secured for a seventh season, the show remains a cornerstone of the platform's historical drama category.

Legacy content continues to be rediscovered by new subscribers as well, with both seasons of the Frasier reboot landing on Prime Video on Saturday, November 14. While the reboot did not match the critical acclaim of the original 11-season run, which won 37 Emmys, it has garnered a strong 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Kelsey Grammer returns in his most celebrated role, and all 20 episodes are now available to stream alongside the original series.

The convergence of these diverse titles creates a highly competitive viewing environment on Prime Video this week. From the high fantasy of Middle-earth to the intimate campus romance of France, the platform offers a wide array of genres to suit different tastes. Viewers are encouraged to take advantage of this rich lineup, which balances new episodic releases with the continued strength of long-running favorites.

For those tracking the latest in streaming entertainment, the performance of these shows highlights shifting viewer preferences toward both serialized fantasy and compact romantic dramas. The success of Campus Drivers suggests a appetite for shorter, binge-friendly formats, while the sustained viewership of The Terminal List and The Chosen indicates a loyalty to established franchise properties.

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As the week progresses, the addition of The Rings of Power episodes will likely influence the global rankings further. The platform's ability to host such varied content, from historical biopics to biblical dramas, reinforces its position as a leading destination for high-quality television series. Subscribers have a wealth of options to explore, ensuring that the week of November 16 through November 20 will be a busy one for streaming activity.