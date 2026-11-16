Top 5 New Netflix Shows November 16-20 2026: The Altruists, The Body and More

Discover the top five trending Netflix series arriving November 16-20 2026 including The Altruists, The Body, and Win the Mall. Check release dates and episode counts.

Five standout new series are dominating the streaming landscape during the November 16-20 2026 viewing window on Netflix. This week's releases span high-stakes reality competitions, sharp mockumentary comedies, acclaimed historical dramas, and intense psychological thrillers. These titles represent the most current and highly anticipated additions to the platform's global library.

While existing hits such as Black Doves season 2, Murder in Galicia, Lupin, and Taken: Natalee Halloway continue to trend worldwide, these five premieres offer distinct entertainment value. Whether viewers prefer laugh-out-loud comedies, gripping reality series, or riveting dramas based on true events, this week's slate provides diverse options for binge-watching across multiple genres.

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The Altruists Premise and Release Details

The Altruists arrives on Netflix with all eight episodes on Thursday, November 19 2026, positioning itself as the week's most highly anticipated new release. Starring Anthony Boyle and three-time Emmy winner Julia Garner, the series centers on the reality-based story of Sam Bankman-Fried and his former girlfriend Caroline Ellison. These figures led a 36 billion dollar fraud scheme in their attempt to revolutionize the American financial system through cryptocurrency.

Sam Bankman-Fried is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence following his conviction. Caroline Ellison served a two-year sentence and was released in January 2026. The series dramatizes the rise and fall of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange they founded, which collapsed amidst allegations of massive financial misconduct and misappropriation of user funds.

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Industry observers note that if there is one new Netflix series that can claim the top viewership spot from The Body this week, it is certainly The Altruists. The show taps into the ongoing public fascination with the financial crisis and the legal proceedings surrounding one of history's most notorious corporate frauds.

The Body Horror Thriller Surge

The Body has become Netflix's newest streaming sensation following its arrival last week, surging to the streamer's number one global viewership spot. The supernatural horror and psychological thriller series follows a dance team at a Catholic school who perform a ritual to help them advance in their regional tournament. The performance results in inexplicable prophetic visions which wreak havoc on their small town.

The series earned a remarkably high 98 percent Rotten Tomatoes audience score, indicating strong viewer approval upon release. It consists of just eight episodes, making it one of the best new shows to binge on any streaming platform right now due to its concise narrative structure and intense pacing.

Win the Mall Reality Competition Format

Win the Mall is a new eight-part reality series that premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, November 18 2026. The show follows ten teams of shopping experts who compete in a mall to gain control of storefronts with the aim of capturing every property. The format is structured similarly to the classic board game Monopoly, where contestants aim to gain spending power to acquire every store within the mall.

Contenders face a grand prize of one million dollars for total dominance of the shopping center. Gaining control of stores comes with unique advantages, including the ability to determine outcomes for rival players. If you are looking for your next reality binge this week on Netflix, Win the Mall presents a compelling competitive structure that blends business strategy with entertainment.

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Cunk On Cinema Comedy and Historical Context

Cunk on Cinema is a brand new mockumentary comedy series that premiered on Netflix on Sunday, November 15 2026. Consisting of just six episodes, all extremely short at 13 to 15 minutes each, the series was created by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker. It is by far one of the easiest new series on the platform to binge this week due to its brevity and rapid-fire humor.

Philomena Cunk, played by Diane Morgan, provides an overview of film history from its inception to its modern form. The show features special appearances by filmmaker Michael Bay and actor Benedict Cumberbatch. Movie lovers won't want to miss Cunk on Cinema, which deconstructs cinema tropes through its signature satirical lens.

The Empress Third Season Viewership

The Empress season 3 arrived on Netflix last week and has become one of the most-watched series on the platform heading into this week. It currently ranks number two on worldwide viewership charts, trailing only The Body. The third and final season of The Empress follows Empress Elisabeth of Austria, who unexpectedly marries Emperor Franz Joseph I and must quickly adapt to her new life as a royal within the Viennese court.

The popular Netflix series earned a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 89 percent. It consists of 18 total episodes, making it an ideal week-long binge for fans of period pieces and costume dramas such as The Gilded Age. The conclusion of the trilogy offers a satisfying narrative arc for long-time followers of the Austrian imperial saga.