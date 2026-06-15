Top 5 MCU Movie Skins That Should Come to Marvel Rivals

A detailed look at five iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe movie costumes, from both upcoming and past films, that are perfect candidates for new skins in the hero shooter Marvel Rivals. Includes Cyclops, Captain America, Spider-Man, Deadpool, Peni Parker, and Black Panther.

Marvel Rivals , the 6v6 hero shooter , has seen significant expansion in its roster since its 2024 launch, with new heroes, villains, and cosmetic skins added regularly.

While some skins draw from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many iconic film costumes remain absent. The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, along with past MCU projects, present numerous opportunities for new skins. The recently introduced black suit for Matt Murdock, inspired by Daredevil: Born Again season 2, highlights this trend. This article explores five highly anticipated MCU movie skins that could enhance Marvel Rivals, considering both upcoming releases and beloved classics.

Cyclops from Avengers: Doomsday (2026) is a prime candidate. Scott Summers joined Marvel Rivals as a Duelist with versatile optic blasts. James Marsden's return as Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday, wearing a comic-accurate yellow and blue suit, offers a perfect promotional tie-in. The skin could launch alongside the film in December, aligning with the game's Road to Doomsday events.

Captain America's Endgame suit (2019) remains iconic, featuring scale armor and a shattered shield after Thanos's attack. An emote with Mjolnir, referencing Steve Rogers wielding Thor's hammer, would add depth. While an Infinity War skin exists, an Endgame variant would complement the game's evolving narrative. Spider-Man's final suit from No Way Home (2021) and the upcoming Brand New Day (2026) is among the most requested.

The red and blue costume, inspired by the multiverse variants, debuted at the film's end. Trailers for Brand New Day show a similar design with tweaks, offering a timely addition. Though an Integrated Suit exists, a traditional red-and-blue skin would diversify options. Deadpool's Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) look is another obvious choice.

The film's yellow-and-blue suit with black cowl, plus iconic adamantium katanas and golden pistols, would pair perfectly with Wolverine's existing movie skin. Its success makes it a fan favorite. Peni Parker from Into the Spider-Verse (2018), while not MCU, fits Marvel Rivals' multiversal theme. The anime-inspired design and SP//dr mech would offer a fresh visual.

Black Panther's Captain America: Civil War (2016) suit, marking T'Challa's MCU debut, is also a strong contender. These skins would enrich the game's cosmetic diversity and celebrate Marvel's cinematic legacy





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Marvel Rivals MCU Skins Avengers: Doomsday Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cyclops Captain America Deadpool Peni Parker Black Panther Hero Shooter Cosmetics

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