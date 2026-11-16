Top 5 JuJu Watkins Games Toronto Tempo Fans Should Look Out For After Landing No. 1 Pick

What USC games should Toronto Tempo fans look out for after landing the No. 1 pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft?

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter just one year of life in the WNBA, the Toronto Tempo were gifted what some of their legacy counterparts spent years chasing:in the WNBA Draft. The once again Houston Comets, Washington Mystics, Seattle Storm and Portland Fire took the spots behind them in the. The Los Angeles Sparks will pick twice in lottery range after acquiring a 1st-rounder in a trade involving All-Star guard Kelsey Plum.

Also read Toronto Tempo win WNBA draft lottery, earn No. 1 pick and potentially chance to draft JuJu Watkins

No matter what the top slate of prospects looks like come April, the Tempo could not have asked for a better time for fortune to favor them as they continue to round out their first chapter in franchise history. Should USC's JuJu Watkins choose to declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft, the Tempo may look back to LA to find their newest young star after taking UCLA's Kiki Rice in last year's draft.

Along with Texas's Madison Booker and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, the Tempo will have no shortage of potential home runs at No. 1. Tempo fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch Watkins, who recently underwentof the year against South Carolina, as USC pushes through its 2026-27 schedule and its third year of Big Ten play. How can Tempo fans catch the potential No. 1 pick before the 2027 WNBA Draft?

Who will be her toughest competitors in what could be USC's fifth straight NCAA Tournament trip? Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo is checked out of a NCAA women's basketball game against Detroit Mercy at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in South Bend.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect While the tourney-bound Notre Dame squads under Niele Ivey have all but changed since Watkins first joined USC, the Trojans can't forget the Fighting Irish's one considerable constant: Hannah Hidalgo. The multiple-time All-American, who averaged an astounding 25.3 points per game last season, has continued her reign of terror from the opening tip of Notre Dame's latest run.has bumped it up to 28.3 in her first four games off the mark this season, which includes two games of 30 points or more against Villanova and DePaul.

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Notre Dame is slated to face off against USC in the Players Era Showcase, where six power schools will take to the home of the Las Vegas Aces for a two-day showdown. Hidalgo and Watkins have only faced off once in their respective careers, when Hidalgo and now-Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles countered a combined effort from Watkins and now-Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen.

Hidalgo will be joined by Leah Macy, who returned to the roster after missing the 2025-26 season with a knee injury, along with two transfers in Anaya Hardy and Madison St. Rose. USC will tip off against Notre Dame at 11 p.m. EST on Dec. 19 at Las Vegas's Michelob Ultra Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson on the sideline against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Fresh off a head coaching stint in this year's FIBA World Cup, head coach Kara Lawson and the Blue Devils will round out USC's two-game run in the Players Era Showcase.

While Watkins is familiar with Lawson and Duke after being invited to Team USA's senior camp last year, it will be Watkins's first-ever matchup against the Blue Devils, who entered the season at the No. 4 spot in the AP Preseason poll. Duke's defense, which barely ranked behind North Carolina and Clemson for the top spot in the ACC last season, held its opponents to 46.3 points per game in its first three games, which put it on par with last year's National Champions in UCLA.

Can Duke's defense be the immovable object to USC's unstoppable force before Watkins and USC officially get into the thick of Big Ten play? USC will face Duke at 10 p.m. EST on Dec. 20 in Michelob Ultra Arena. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN.

Maryland Terrapins guard Oluchi Okananwa goes up for a basket against Oregon Ducks guard Ari Long on Thursday, March 5, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect USC will face Maryland, a long-time powerhouse with head coach Brenda Frese, as it gets into the swing of its conference play.

Oluchi Okananwa, who transferred from Duke in 2025, continued Maryland's recent tradition of excellent guard play after earning Big Ten All-Conference and All-Defensive Team selections as a leading option for the Terrapins last season. The potential first-rounder will be a name to watch out for against Watkins and alongside a new face in Nunu Agara, who transferred from Stanford after earning two All-ACC Second Team selections.

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The Trojans will take on the Terrapins at 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 8 at the XFINITY Center. The game can be streamed on Peacock. Nov 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Olivia Olson high fives teammates during the second half against the UConn Huskies at Crisler Center.

Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Michigan may still be as strong as ever after defeating UConn in its season-opener and rising to the No. 2 spot in the Week 1 AP polls. Watkins last faced Michigan when USC defeated the Wolverines in the 2025 Big Ten tournament.

They still have the duo of Olivia Olson and Syla Swords, who have started for Michigan since it first faced off against Watkins and one of its newest Big Ten opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines may be one of Watkins's biggest Big Ten tests before the tail end of USC's regular season, which will finish with a pair of West Coast trips against Oregon and UCLA.

USC will tip off against Michigan at 5:30 p.m. EST on Jan. 30 at the Galen Center. The game will be broadcast on FOX. Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts with head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTempo fans can witness Watkins face the former home of Rice, who became the franchise's first-ever draft pick after winning a National Championship with the Bruins just last season. Forward Sienna Betts will be tasked with continuing the standard of excellence set by her sister, Lauren, who was one of a historicin the first round of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Watkins has faced UCLA six times during her collegiate career, a rivalry that dates back to the final days of the former Pac-12, while gaining four wins and two losses against her LA counterparts. Watkins will need to set the standard on the road before capping off a home-and-home series against UCLA in USC territory later that month. USC will take on the Bruins at 8 p.m. EST on Feb. 7 in UCLA's Pauley Pavilion.

The game will be broadcast on FOX. Alex Sabri began contributing to Women's Fastbreak On SI in May 2026. He also covers Ohio and Detroit sports for On SI and the BIGPLAY Sports Network. The Purdue and Cleveland State graduate has over four years of journalism and sports media experience across collegiate and professional sports and local coverage.

Though he specializes in covering professional hoops, his interests include the WNBA, NBA, NFL, Cleveland Guardians and college football and basketball.