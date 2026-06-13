Top 5 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Chains

Discover the best buffalo chicken sandwiches from popular chains according to fan reviews and ratings.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.sandwiches are a tangy, savory option for when the typical crispy chicken doesn’t quite cut it.

These sandwiches are popular amongst diners who love the taste, texture, and hit of spice that comes from the buffalo sauce. If you love buffalo chicken wings but want something a little heartier, these sandwiches will hit the spot. Here are five chains with the best buffalo chicken sandwiches, according to fans.is a hit with fans.

“I ordered the buffalo chicken sandwich without a bun. Loved that my request was followed and sandwich was pleasantly arranged on the plate but it was like they use the same chicken patty and drizzle a different sauce on top,” one dinerBuffalo Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich is made with hand-battered crispy chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with pickles and a side of house-made ranch.

“That new chicken sandwich was outstanding. With fries and a salad, my wife had the burger with fries and chips and salsa. Including drinks we were all in for $22,” one dinerBuffalo Chicken Sandwich is a fan-favorite menu item made with a chicken breast dipped in spicy Buffalo sauce with shredded lettuce and ranch sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun.

“Arby’s Buffalo Sandwich is probably the best I’ve had. It’s weird to say. I also enjoy their Reuben more than most of the restaurants I’ve had around my area,” one dinerBuffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich sporadically returns to menus, and fans are obsessed.

“It’s the best WB menu item of all time, and you should just bring it back permanently instead of making it a ‘limited time’ thing every two years or whatever,” one fan. “They need to make this, the mushroom swiss and the Whatawings permanent. I work for Whataburger and let me tell you what LTO have been massive hits for us since I started working here,” another commented.

Original Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is everything you love about the wings, but in a sandwich.

“Nice size and smothered in your choice of sauces and curly fries,” one diner. “Haven’t been there since I was in my 20’s but back in the day hooters had a really good Buffalo chicken sandwich,” another agreed.





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