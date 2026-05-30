Top 5 Beloved Frozen Pizzas That Compete with Restaurants

Discover the top 5 frozen pizzas that are preferred by users on Reddit, including Porta Pizzas and Brooklyn Pizza, offering authentic and delicious flavors.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.joint and enjoying a fresh-from-the-oven pie with a perfectly crispy crust and deliciously melty cheese.

Or is there? Frozen pizza has come a long way in the past few decades, and many die-hard pizza fans maintain that there are some brands hiding in the freezer section of your local store that can easily compete with many restaurants. What are the most beloved frozen pizzas? Here are 5 frozen pizzas Reddit users say are better than the rest.is a fan favorite, and the closest you will get to authentic Detroit pizza, according to Costco shoppers.

“The texture is immaculate,”another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third, sold at Whole Foods. The line of pizzas was created by Italian chef Cosimo Mammoliti, who sources ingredients directly from Italy, including tomatoes from Campania, flour from a fourth-generation mill in Le Marche, and 100% Coratina extra-virgin olive oil.

Porta Pizzas are “Quality from the freezer aisle! ” one RedditorBrooklyn has some of the best pizza in the country. If you can’t make it out to NYC, grab a box offrom your local Target. I’ve tried all the varieties, and none have disappointed, but the best of the bunch is theand the Pepperoni, which features the most delicious little cups of pepperoni.

“This is the best frozen pizza I have ever had, no notes. Can’t wait to try the vodka one,” aexclaimed about the traditional cheese.

“Just had one last night for the first time and i’ll no longer be buying Home Run Inn’s. This was top tier,” anotherSome people are all about the buttery, flaky tavern crust of Home Run Inn pizza.

“Home run inn is fantastic,” one Redditor. “Yeah, of all the frozen pizza that you can easily purchase at the store, Home Run Inn is definitely the best. It’s the only frozen pizza that has those extra spices , and you can definitely taste the difference,” a thirdLou Malnati’s isn’t cheap, but it delivers Chicago deep-dish via mail order that tastes just like the original.

The biggest complaint shoppers have is the price, but one point out is that the prices include shipping.

“Can’t beat it, imo. The frozen tastes just as good as the restaurant,” one person. ” Lou’s are great, easy to cook, and you can get them on sale several times a year. They’re worth it,” anotherLeah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week.





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Frozen Pizzas Porta Pizzas Brooklyn Pizza Home Run Inn Food Options

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