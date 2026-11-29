Discover why Frasier, One Piece, Supernatural, and The X-Files remain iconic must-watch series despite their massive episode counts and enduring quality.

Modern television landscapes are dominated by prestige dramas and short, punchy series formats. Yet, some of the greatest television shows of all time remain long-running and continue to air new content today. Series like Law & Order and its many spinoffs have become crime genre staples. Audiences also find it hard to imagine comedy and satire without the enduring presence of South Park.

Starting a long-running TV show can feel daunting, especially when the series carries extensive lore like Doctor Who. However, certain long-running series are worth the commitment due to their iconic status in their genres and consistent excellence. A series with multiple great seasons can survive a slump if the characters and acting remain strong. These long-running TV series are so good that viewers often regret not starting them sooner.

Also read Top 7 Critically Acclaimed Time Travel TV Shows and Movies

How Frasier Redefined Comfort TV

Frasier, a spinoff of Cheers, ran for 264 episodes and serves as the perfect comfort watch. The show has aged like fine wine despite running for over a decade. Psychiatrist Frasier Crane moves back to Seattle after the events of Cheers. He plans for a quiet life as a bachelor with his own talk show. His plans immediately get derailed when his father moves in. His physical therapist and overenthusiastic dog also move into the apartment.

The writing in Frasier is sharp and witty without being cruel. Jokes work on multiple levels, from slapstick gags to highbrow references. Viewers enjoy classical music and Sigmund Freud references. This makes the show endlessly rewatchable for people of most ages. Audiences enjoy different jokes over time as they age. While the show has some ongoing arcs, most episodes work as standalone stories. New viewers can jump in at any time to enjoy the humor.

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One Piece Epic Scale and Enduring Popularity

One Piece features 1180 episodes of the adventures of young pirate Monkey D. Luffy. His crew, the Straw Hats, resembles Pirates of the Caribbean on a truly epic scale. The story quality has evolved over time. Many of One Piece modern episodes are considered perfect by fans. The story follows Luffy crew of misfits as they travel across the seas. They pursue their various dreams in a long-running saga.

What started as a simple treasure hunt has become a massive undertaking. The series is well worth the commitment for dedicated viewers. With over 1000 episodes, the original anime should be watched as a marathon. The journey is more important than reaching the finish line, a lesson Luffy finds. One Piece is still going and is set to return in 2027. The series holds a 92% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating. For a shorter quest, the live-action version is almost as good.

Supernatural Fantasy Horror Evolution

Supernatural ran for 327 episodes and began as a relatively simple monster of the week story. An overarching plotline sees the Winchester brothers trying to track down their missing father. Over time, the show lore built on itself. It became an epic tale tackling subjects like life, death, and God. The series was often categorized as a teen drama with monsters. That description does the show a disservice.

The acting features some of the best and most underrated performances in fantasy television. These performances make the main characters into icons. Even after 15 seasons, fans have not wanted to let go of Supernatural. The story continued in comic book form after the main run ended. The series left some unanswered questions for the audience. The ending had to be rewritten to accommodate issues filming during the 2020 pandemic. This makes the original vision even more desirable to viewers.

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The X-Files Iconic Partnership and Cast

The X-Files consists of 218 episodes and changed television through its genre-bending format. The lead character dynamic is central to its success. Mulder and Scully remain one of television most iconic partnerships today. Most classic episodes explore a mysterious case of the week. This format makes it easy to start the show at any point in the timeline. The pilot episode is an unmissable masterpiece for sci-fi fans.

Watching The X-Files from the beginning allows viewers to see the partnership build. The series contains some genuinely terrifying episodes. Many sci-fi fans consider it a comfort watch as long as the light is on. If you enjoy spotting extremely famous actors in early roles, The X-Files is perfect. Actors like Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Octavia Spencer, and Lucy Liu appeared in guest star roles. These performances add to the rich tapestry of the series.