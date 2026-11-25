Discover the top 30 Colorado Division I and lower-level high school basketball recruits heading into the 2026 winter season, featuring stats, team impacts, and championship forecasts.

The Colorado high school basketball landscape for the winter season is set to be highly competitive, featuring a mix of established Division I talent and emerging lower-level stars. The upcoming campaign officially begins on November 30, with the pinnacle of the season culminating in state championships for the largest classifications from March 11 to 13 at the Denver Coliseum. This schedule provides a clear timeline for the thirty top players identified as key figures to monitor throughout the winter months.

Division I Star Power Drives Title Contenders

Leading the charge for premier programs are athletes with significant college recruitment interest and proven statistical dominance. The reigning MaxPreps player of the year for Chaparral averaged 19 points and 5.1 assists, establishing himself as both a potent scorer and capable distributor for a team seeking a title-or-bust season. Similarly, Jacob David of Rock Canyon stands out as an All-Colorado selection who averaged 18.3 points during a dominant junior year that saw the Jaguars run the table in the 6A classification to secure the program's first state championship.

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Other major influences include Weatherspoon from Rampart High School, who averaged 19.2 points last season and is tasked with leading the Raiders back to the Denver Coliseum following the departure of Division I forward Marceles Duncan to a prep school in Ohio. Additionally, Christian Williams of Chaparral, who averaged 19.7 points while shooting 42% from deep alongside Luke Howery, remains a co-centerpiece for the Wolverines' 6A Final Four team. These athletes represent the highest echelon of talent expected to shape the outcomes of the most prestigious matchups in the state.

Class 5A and 6A Impact Players

In the 5A classification, Mielenz paced the Runnin' Rams to the Sweet 16 last season with an impressive 22.8 points per game and 44% three-point shooting. His ability to score from anywhere on the floor makes him a critical asset for his team. Meanwhile, the 6A champions are bolstered by the leadership of Ellwood, who contributed 11.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.7 steals in the 26-27 season, serving as a central pillar for the Continental League power.

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Further down the rankings, Shepherd led the Ravens with 17.7 points last season, showcasing a solid jump shot and consistent court vision. In the 5A Sweet 16 run, the South Central League MVP paced the Colts with 20.3 points, demonstrating the ability to push the floor and lock down opposing scorers on defense. These players define the depth of talent in the larger classifications, where every point and rebound can determine playoff viability and seeding.

Dominance in Smaller Classifications

The smaller classifications feature equally compelling narratives driven by statistical leaders. In the 2A category, the reigning CHSAA player of the year led the Cubs to the title with a double-double average of 23.5 points and 11.7 rebounds, complemented by 4.3 assists and 2.6 blocks. This performance highlights the individual brilliance that often defines championships in lower divisions. In 1A, Kelley stands as the classification's best player, a back-to-back CHSAA player of the year who led McClave to a repeat title with a double-double of 17.3 points and 10 rebounds.

Additionally, Powell emerged as last year's Longs Peak League player of the year after a breakout sophomore season averaging 19.3 points and 3.2 assists. His development signals a rising trajectory for his program in Colorado. These athletes demonstrate that high-level basketball excellence is not confined to the largest schools, as small-classification teams often rely on these standout performers to carry their respective seasons to victory.

Rising Stars and Program Resurgences

Several programs are counting on key individuals to reverse recent slumps or sustain momentum. Johnson served as the catalyst for the Bruins' run to the 6A Great 8, averaging 14.3 points and 3.8 assists, with the team capable of a deeper playoff run if he maintains his trajectory. Another Division I recruit for the Bruins averaged 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds, providing the secondary reason why the team is among the strongest in the Centennial League. In the Class of 2028, the top-ranked player by Prep Hoops Colorado holds several Division I offers after averaging 17 points as a sophomore, signaling future college success.

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Ulmer, effective in space with the basketball, averaged 18.3 points as a sophomore and plays with an undeniable edge on both ends of the floor. For the Trailblazers, their leading scorer from last season averaged 18 points and posted a team-high 5.9 rebounds, serving as the central catalyst for first-year head coach Demetris Love's roster. Meanwhile, Valdez is tasked with leading the Buffaloes back from a 3-20 season, averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 2025-26. These figures illustrate the steep challenges and high expectations placed on these young leaders.

Record-Breaking Performances and Future Outlook

Some individual achievements have already set historical precedents for Colorado high school basketball. The Lancers phenom led the entire state in scoring last year with a blistering 44.3 points per game, setting a new Colorado all-classification record that surpassed the previous mark of 38.8 points set in 1976. This statistical milestone underscores the offensive firepower present in the state's lower classifications. In West Virginia, the Angels lost last year's leading scorer Noah Adkins to a prep school, but Collier, who averaged 21 points last season, remains an undeniable firework for a program seeking to overcome three straight losing seasons.

The incubator for top talent continues to produce notable names, such as Walkowiak, who averaged 10.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.2 steals in a sophomore season. Additionally, Colorado's top-ranked baseball player, who pledged to Texas, put up 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds last year, showcasing the athleticism that will be a problem for opponents facing coach Danny Vais' team. As the season approaches, these thirty players represent the core of Colorado's high school basketball ecosystem, with their performances directly influencing the competitive landscape leading up to the March championships at the Denver Coliseum.