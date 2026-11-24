Discover three MCU films that perfectly blend superhero action with Thanksgiving themes, from family feasts to multiversal drama, ideal for your holiday viewing list.

Thanksgiving in the United States is just around the corner, and one of the most common complaints about the holiday is that there are not many Thanksgiving movies available to watch. While there are gems like Lucky and Paper Man that fit the theme, Marvel fans who celebrate the holiday have a different set of options. Several superhero movies perfectly capture the Thanksgiving vibe, offering stories centered on family, feasts, and holiday gatherings.

Spider-Man Features Holiday Dinner Scene

The 2002 Spider-Man film directed by Sam Raimi is fairly simple compared to modern blockbusters. It tells the story of how Peter Parker becomes Spider-Man, his relationship with Mary Jane, and his fight against the Green Goblin. The film is notable for featuring a scene in which Peter, Mary Jane, Aunt May, and Harry and Norman Osborne celebrate Thanksgiving together.

Also read Thanksgiving travel forecast: Quiet week before an impactful Thanksgiving storm

Norman Osborn even gets chastized for attempting to dig in too early. This moment is probably the most relatable thing the villain does in the whole movie. While Peter Parker returned to his universe at the end of the film, there are rumors that he may reappear in the MCU.

Fantastic Four Family Dynamic Theme

The Fantastic Four finally introduced Marvel's first family to the MCU, with it being one of the franchise's most stylized films yet. The movie features iterations of the characters that are near-perfect adaptations of the source material. While the film does not take place at Thanksgiving, it is all about family, which is one of the most important parts of the holiday.

Advertisement

The conflict of the film revolves around a feast. The Fantastic Four are tasked with stopping Galactus from eating the entire planet. Some viewers may feel like Galactus has done just that after their own Thanksgiving meals, making the metaphor resonate with holiday gluttony.

A post-credits scene already confirmed that the team will travel to Earth-199999. This means they may be the ones to kick the story into motion for future multiverse events in the MCU.

Deadpool Ends With Family Feast

While the post-credits scene for The Fantastic Four stole the movie's thunder a bit, Deadpool & Wolverine is still a great watch. The film follows Deadpool as he discovers that his Earth is going to be destroyed by the TVA due to his anchor, Wolverine , dying.

He goes on a multiversal search for a replacement Wolverine. This kicks off a battle between a band of mutant misfits and one of the MCU's most dangerous villains yet. Luckily, fans who have seen the film know that it ends with Deadpool , Wolverine , X-23 , and more of their friends gathering around the dinner table.

Advertisement

This ending is the perfect analogy for many Thanksgivings. It tells the story of an incredibly stressful experience with a group of people who can't stop butting heads. The group eventually makes up at the table, mirroring the reconciliation often sought during holiday meals.

Superhero Casting in Upcoming Films

It is possible that Tobey Maguire 's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman 's Wolverine could appear in the upcoming Deadpool 3 . This would be for contributing literary material, and it would be odd for the two actors to only be working on the movie behind the scenes.

The two actors would not be reprising their iconic superhero roles without appearing on screen. This means it is likely that they could pop up when Adam Driver reveals The Major Personal Sacrifice He Was Going to Make to Get The Hunt for Ben Solo Made. The Reveal Will Be Amazing.

Unannounced Doomsday Hero Has Been Hiding Their Casting in Plain Sight for Weeks, According to MCU Theory. The Reveal Will Be Amazing. We probably won't know whether Maguire is in until the film comes out. If things go as rumored, fans of the original trilogy may have wished he wasn't.