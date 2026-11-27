Discover the best Prime Video shows to binge this Thanksgiving weekend including The Chosen The Rings Of Power and Blade Runner 2099 with full release details.

Three major series dominate the Prime Video landscape this weekend from November 27 to 29 2026 offering viewers a diverse range of genres including historical drama epic fantasy and cyberpunk thriller. Two of the platform's most prominent franchises have recently dropped new episodes while a highly anticipated sequel series introduces fresh worldbuilding to a beloved sci-fi universe. These titles provide compelling entertainment options for subscribers looking to fill their Thanksgiving weekend with high-quality programming that spans multiple storytelling styles.

The Chosen Season 6 Episode 5 Release

The Chosen is currently the number three most-watched series on Prime Video in the United States heading into the weekend with a new installment arriving soon. The fifth of six episodes for season six is set to be released on Sunday November 29 providing the next chapter in the historical series. This drama chronicles the final day in the life of Jesus following an hour-by-hour depiction of biblical events that have captivated audiences for years.

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The series has maintained a near-perfect ninety-seven percent Rotten Tomatoes score across its six seasons demonstrating its critical acclaim. It also boasts a high nine point one IMDb score placing it among all-time great television shows such as Sherlock The Office and Better Call Saul. The show is celebrated for its thoughtful interpretation and well-crafted story which contributes to its status as one of Prime's most popular series to binge.

Looking ahead the season six finale will be released on December 6 followed by a feature-length film scheduled for theaters on March 12 2027. This film will cover the crucifixion of Jesus and serves as the conclusion to the current arc. Additionally a seventh and final season is confirmed and set for release in 2028 ensuring the franchise will continue to engage viewers in the near future.

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The Rings Of Power Season 3 Finale Availability

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just released its two-part season three finale on November 24 making the entire season available for streaming. This release allows the full third season to be binge-watched from start to finish for the first time ever for all subscribers. The addition of these episodes brings the total available count to twenty-four episodes joining the previous sixteen from seasons one and two.

With a fourth season already in development this fantasy epic remains one of the biggest franchises on the platform worth investing time in. The narrative follows the rise of Sauron and the formation of the Rings of Power which become essential events providing the framework for the entire Lord of the Rings franchise.

The season three episode seven just reached a series-high milestone on IMDb with a new all-time high episode score of eight point five. This achievement surpasses the previous record of eight point one held by season one episode six. For viewers seeking the ultimate fantasy binge this weekend this title stands as the number one Prime Video series in the world.

Blade Runner 2099 Full Episode Drop

Blade Runner 2099 is the best new Prime Video series to binge-watch this weekend as an official sequel to the acclaimed Blade Runner movies. The series defines the cyberpunk subgenre in cinema with a story set fifty years after Blade Runner 2049. It remains set in a dystopian Los Angeles where Replicants have overtaken the megacity after defeating humans in a revolutionary war.

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All eight new episodes are available to watch right now meaning viewers do not have to wait for weekly installments to follow the story. The series premiered to mostly positive reviews resulting in a seventy percent Rotten Tomatoes score. ScreenRant gave the series nine out of ten stars noting that the writing team takes better advantage of the narrative room to flesh out lore and delve into the thematic line between Replicants and humans.

While audiences remain mixed on the new Blade Runner series it is currently the number two most-watched series on the platform. The showrunner is Silka Luisa with directors including Jonathan van Tulleken and a cast that brings the future to life. Rated TV-MA in the Thriller Sci-Fi Action and Drama genres it currently holds an eight point three out of ten rating for viewers seeking a mature sci-fi experience.