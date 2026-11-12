Top 3 Paramount+ Crime Thrillers to Binge: Dexter, Tulsa King, MobLand

Explore the top new series on Paramount+ this week, November 13, 2026. Dive into Dexter Resurrection, Tulsa King, and MobLand for intense crime dramas and gripping rivalries.

Paramount+ subscribers have a premium lineup of gritty crime thrillers and intense rivalries to explore this weekend, specifically from Friday, November 13, through Sunday, November 15, 2026. Three major series are delivering new episodes on Friday, November 13, creating an ideal scenario for fans who prefer high-stakes narratives and complex character dynamics during their leisure time.

Dexter Resurrection Season 2 Release

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premieres its third of ten new episodes this Friday, establishing a weekly drop schedule that continues until the season finale airs on January 1, 2027. The show currently occupies a position in the Top 10 most-viewed series on Paramount+ globally and has secured an 85 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also read Taylor Sheridan Expands Paramount Empire with New Series Ahead of 2027

Serving as a direct sequel to the original Showtime hit, the narrative transports the iconic vigilante serial killer to New York City, where he resumes his hunt for known serial killers. The second season introduces key figures from the original franchise alongside new threats, including Brian Cox portraying the New York Ripper and Dan Stevens as the Five Boroughs Killer.

Dexter forms an alliance with an unexpected partner, Charlie, played by Uma Thurman, who is a former special operations agent. Together they target New York City's most dangerous predators, while Dexter also provides guidance to his adult son, Harrison, who has recently joined the New York Police Department homicide division. With only three episodes released so far, the current moment offers an optimal entry point for new viewers.

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Tulsa King Season 4 Global Popularity

Tulsa King stands as one of Paramount+'s most watched programs, currently situated halfway through its fourth season following its creation by Taylor Sheridan. The plot centers on Sylvester Stallone's character, Dwight Manfredi, an ex-New York mafia capo who serves a 15-year prison sentence and is subsequently relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to rebuild his empire through legal and illicit business ventures.

Over the first three seasons, Dwight established significant influence in Tulsa, which ignited intense conflict with various competitors and foes seeking to eliminate his presence. The series has demonstrated remarkable staying power, ranking number two on Paramount+'s worldwide viewership chart at the time of this report, trailing only South Park.

Fans can anticipate Dwight's return to New York in the fifth season, which has already been renewed, alongside a spinoff series titled Frisco King starring Samuel L. Jackson. The show balances tension and humor, supported by a stellar ensemble cast that includes Martin Starr, Garret Hedlund, Frank Grillo, and Dana Delany.

MobLand Season 2 Critical Acclaim

MobLand receives top recommendation this weekend as episode nine of ten in its second season drops on Friday, November 13. The drama, starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, has earned a 90 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes for its sophomore season, with critics praising the performance of newcomer Johnny Flynn as the volatile antagonist, Frankie Cooper.

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Tom Hardy portrays Harry Da Souza, a smooth-talking fixer for the Harrigan crime family who manages drug and organized crime operations throughout London. The second season intensifies the narrative by forcing Harry to confront his loyalties to the Harrigan family and his own relatives as circumstances become dire.

The series has already been greenlit for a third season, with executive producer and director Guy Ritchie confirmed to return for future installments. With only one episode remaining in the current season, MobLand represents a compelling choice for viewers seeking high-quality crime drama before the finale concludes the narrative arc.