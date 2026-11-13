Top 3 Netflix Shows to Binge This Weekend: Black Doves, Power, and The Body

Discover the best new Netflix series to stream this weekend. Black Doves leads the charts, Power returns for binge-worthy crime drama, and The Body offers horror thrills.

Three standout television series dominate the streaming landscape this weekend, offering viewers a diverse mix of genres from high-stakes espionage to gritty urban crime and supernatural horror. The selection includes the critically acclaimed spy thriller Black Doves, the globally popular crime drama Power, and the recently premiered horror series The Body. These titles represent the peak of current Netflix offerings, providing engaging narratives that have already captured significant viewer attention across global markets.

Black Doves Leads Worldwide Viewership

Black Doves currently holds the position of the number one most-watched series on Netflix following the release of its second season. This spy thriller, led by Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and newcomer Neve Campbell, has achieved near-perfect critical acclaim with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94 percent. The series consists of twelve episodes spanning two seasons and is widely regarded as one of the most binge-worthy and suspenseful shows on the platform.

Also read Black Doves Season 2 Introduces Kestrel and New Threats

The narrative follows Helen Webb, portrayed by Knightley, who serves as a secret agent for the clandestine espionage agency known as the Black Doves. While Helen becomes the wife of the British Prime Minister in the second season, the agency operates with no allegiance to any single nation. Instead, they conduct undercover missions and assassinations for the highest bidder, blending action with dark humor and intense suspense.

Power Arrives With Strong Chart Performance

The complete six-season run of the STARZ original crime drama Power arrived on Netflix earlier this week, quickly making an impact on worldwide viewership charts. The series, which previously aired from 2014 to 2020, is now ranking number six in the United States and is considered one of the most well-crafted crime dramas of the 2010s. Its arrival adds a significant franchise to the streaming service, spawning three previous spinoff series with two more currently in development.

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The story centers on Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick, a New York nightclub owner living a double life as a drug kingpin alongside his longtime friend Tommy, played by Joseph Sikora. Ghost navigates a morally complex existence, dealing with an extramarital affair in the first season while attempting to maintain both his legitimate business and criminal empire. He also faces threats from Kanan, portrayed by executive producer 50 Cent, who plots revenge from behind bars.

The Body Premiers With Critical Acclaim

The Body premiered globally on Wednesday, November 11, and has immediately risen to become the number two series on Netflix viewership charts. Created by Quinn Shephard, this eight-episode horror thriller is set in 2004 at a Catholic high school and follows a dance team known as the Lions. The series has earned a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 98 percent, solidifying its status as an instant fan favorite.

The plot follows new recruit Grace Franklin, played by Sofia Wylie, who is initiated into the dance team by captains Anya, played by Kristina Bogic, and Elise, played by Sara Boustany. The initiation ritual goes wrong, unleashing hysteria throughout the town in a narrative heavily inspired by classic horror films. The show explores the deep bonds and fractures of female friendship during teenage years, delivering a gripping supernatural premise that has resonated strongly with audiences.

Strategic Viewing Recommendations for November

These three series provide a comprehensive viewing strategy for the weekend of November 13 to 15, 2026. Black Doves offers a complete narrative arc within a manageable episode count, making it ideal for a swift binge. Power provides an extensive eight-year saga for viewers seeking long-term engagement with complex characters and plotlines. The Body delivers a concise, intense horror experience that can be consumed quickly while maintaining high entertainment value.

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The diversity of these selections ensures that different audience preferences are met within the same streaming platform. Whether looking for political intrigue, urban crime drama, or teenage horror, these titles represent the highest quality content currently available. The strong critical scores and viewership rankings indicate that these are not merely new additions but significant cultural moments in modern streaming television.