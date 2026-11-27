Catch 17 Again, Alien, and Hellboy before they leave Netflix this December. Explore why these films are worth watching right now.

As the calendar year draws to a close, viewers are rushing to finalize their holiday entertainment plans. Several notable films are scheduled to depart the streaming platform beginning December 1, creating a sense of urgency for movie enthusiasts. This exodus includes a mix of nostalgic comedies, classic horror, and gritty superhero action. Streaming subscribers have a limited window to access these titles before they disappear from the library permanently.

17 Again Comedy Stars Zac Efron and Matthew Perry

Directors Burr Steers and star Zac Efron present a body-swap narrative centered on midlife regret and second chances in the film 17 Again. The story follows Mike O'Donnell, a thirty-seven-year-old man played by Matthew Perry, whose marriage is crumbling and whose relationship with his teenage children has grown distant. After a mysterious encounter changes his fate, Mike transforms into his seventeen-year-old self, portrayed by Zac Efron.

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The plot thickens as Mike enrolls in the same high school attended by his children to reconnect with them. This setup creates numerous comedic and awkward situations as he navigates teenage life while secretly being their father. The film also features performances from Leslie Mann, Thomas Lennon, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Sterling Knight. For audiences, the movie serves as a heartfelt reminder of Matthew Perry's enduring comedic talent and the importance of appreciating one's current life path.

Alien Redefines Sci-Fi Horror With Sigourney Weaver

Ridley Scott directed the 1979 masterpiece Alien, which introduced the iconic creature known as the Xenomorph to global audiences. The film follows the crew of the commercial spaceship Nostromo, who awaken from hypersleep after detecting a distress signal from a nearby moon. Their investigation leads them to discover an alien vessel and a parasitic lifeform that quickly turns their rescue mission into a fight for survival.

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After a crew member is attacked by a face-hugging organism, the creature grows into a deadly predator that hunts the team through the ship's claustrophobic corridors. Sigourney Weaver delivers a landmark performance as Ellen Ripley, the warrant officer who becomes the crew's primary hope for survival. More than forty years later, the film remains a benchmark for atmospheric horror and suspense, showcasing unmatched creature design and Scott's meticulous direction.

Hellboy Offers Dark Supernatural Action With David Harbour

Neil Marshall directed the 2019 adaptation Hellboy, bringing Mike Mignola's comic book character to life with a distinctly darker and more violent tone. David Harbour stars as the titular red demon, who was summoned to Earth by Nazis as a child and raised by Professor Trevor Bruttenholm, played by Ian McShane.

Hellboy works for the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, using his supernatural abilities to protect humanity from otherworldly threats. The narrative escalates when an ancient sorceress returns with plans to unleash a devastating plague, forcing Hellboy into a battle that determines the fate of the world. This version embraces its R-rated identity, offering graphic violence and monstrous action that distinguishes it from previous, more restrained adaptations of the character.

Final Opportunities To Stream Iconic Cinema

The removal of these three distinct films highlights the rotating nature of streaming content libraries. Viewers seeking lighthearted family entertainment, intense psychological horror, or brutal superhero action all have clear options available for the holiday season. Each title offers a unique cinematic experience that has stood the test of time or defined its genre upon release.

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Access to 17 Again, Alien, and Hellboy ends strictly on December 1. Subscribers who wish to revisit these stories or discover them for the first time should schedule their viewing plans immediately. Once the deadline passes, these titles will no longer be accessible on the platform, marking the end of their current streaming run.