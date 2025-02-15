Top 3 Free Agency Fits for Sam Darnold if Vikings Don't Re-Sign Him

The Minnesota Vikings have a big decision to make regarding their quarterback room. Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy both have a case to be the starter, but Darnold could be on his way out. If the Vikings don't resign Darnold, here are the top 3 free agency fits.

The Minnesota Vikings face a pivotal decision regarding their quarterback situation. Sam Darnold unexpectedly emerged as a standout player, achieving career highs with 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. While he encountered difficulties in the final two games of the season, Darnold's overall performance throughout the year solidified his status as a viable starting quarterback. The Vikings now must determine whether to extend Darnold's contract or entrust rookie J.J.

McCarthy, who unfortunately suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the preseason.McCarthy's injury, which occurred before he was named the starter, presents a setback for the young quarterback's development as he missed an entire season to gain valuable professional experience. The Vikings are left with a crucial choice: retain Darnold with a multi-year extension or allow McCarthy to take over the reins if he is deemed ready. Darnold is expected to attract significant interest from other teams as an unrestricted free agent, having demonstrated a remarkable resurgence.Should the Vikings choose not to re-sign Darnold, here are three potential landing spots for him in free agency. The Las Vegas Raiders, desperately seeking a quarterback, could make a strong case for Darnold, especially considering Tom Brady's involvement as a minority owner and his influence on team decisions. With a talented tight end in Brock Bowers, Darnold could revitalize the Raiders' offense. Another option is the New York Jets, who recently parted ways with Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have prior experience with Darnold, who spent his first three seasons with the team, and possess a group of skilled receivers, including Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Mike Williams, who could complement Darnold's talents.Finally, the New York Giants, also in need of a starting quarterback, could consider Darnold. While they are widely projected to draft Shedeur Sanders, his readiness for the NFL remains uncertain. Darnold could provide a reliable starting option while mentoring Sanders, or the Giants might opt for a different playmaker instead of Sanders.





