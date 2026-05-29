Top 3 Disney+ and Hulu Shows to Watch This Weekend: Perfect Crown, Deli Boys, and The Testaments

This weekend, Disney+ and Hulu offer three must-watch series: the viral K-drama Perfect Crown, the acclaimed comedy-crime series Deli Boys, and the gripping dystopian sequel The Testaments. Each show delivers compelling storytelling and high ratings, making them perfect for a binge-watch.

If you are looking for something to watch this weekend, Disney+ and Hulu have three standout series that are absolutely worth your time. From a viral K-drama to a critically acclaimed comedy and the highly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, these shows offer a diverse range of genres and compelling storytelling.

Here is a closer look at why each of these series deserves a spot on your watchlist. First up is 'Perfect Crown,' a romantic dramedy K-drama that has taken the platform by storm. Set in an alternate reality of modern-day Korea, the series follows a forbidden romance between an ordinary woman and a royal man. With a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 94%, it has become one of the most viral shows on Disney+.

The series consists of 12 episodes, each ranging from 64 to 82 minutes, providing ample content for a weekend binge. The chemistry between the lead actors is often praised, making it a must-watch for K-drama fans and anyone who enjoys a heartfelt love story with a touch of royalty.

Next, 'Deli Boys' is a comedy-crime series that has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. The show follows two brothers, Mir and Raj, who inherit their father's convenience store empire after his sudden death.

However, they soon discover that the family business was a front for organized crime. Season 1 debuted with a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, and Season 2, released on May 28, has achieved a perfect 100% rating. The series is praised for its sharp writing, unexpected twists, and the comedic timing of its leads, Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh. If you enjoy a good laugh mixed with crime drama, 'Deli Boys' is a perfect choice.

Finally, 'The Testaments' is the must-watch show of the weekend. This sequel to 'The Handmaid's Tale' just dropped its season 1 finale on May 27, which has been hailed as a stunning conclusion. The series follows two teenagers living in the totalitarian state of Gilead as they navigate an elite prep school. Starring Chase Infiniti and Lucy Halliday, 'The Testaments' has been praised for maintaining the high standard of its predecessor, earning an 8.0/10 on IMDb.

With all 10 episodes now available, it is the ideal time to binge this gripping drama. Whether you are a fan of dystopian fiction or simply looking for a powerful story, 'The Testaments' should be at the top of your list. In summary, this weekend offers three excellent options across different genres: a romantic K-drama, a hilarious crime comedy, and a thought-provoking dystopian sequel. Each series has received outstanding reviews and has something unique to offer.

So grab your popcorn and start streaming these top picks on Disney+ and Hulu





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