Top 25 College Basketball Programs Report Wins on October 24 2026

Seven top 25 college basketball programs secured victories on October 24 2026. Detailed player statistics are provided for standout performances by Arkansas and other ranked teams.

Seven college basketball programs currently holding spots in the top 25 rankings competed on October 24 2026, delivering decisive victories against their respective opponents. Although the day featured no direct matchups between two ranked teams, the actions of these elite squads reinforced their standing in the national hierarchy. The Arkansas Razorbacks, along with other high-ranked institutions, showcased dominant performances across multiple venues, including the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Key Performances from Top Ranked Programs

The Arkansas Razorbacks forward JJ Andrews delivered a notable performance during warmups at Bud Walton Arena before the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on October 24 2026. In the Arkansas victory against Robert Morris, the Razorbacks junior contributed significantly to the win. He tallied 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three turnovers. His shooting efficiency included eight of fourteen from the field, zero of one from deep, and zero of one from the free throw line.

Also read 2026 College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia No. 1, Ohio State Outside Top 10

Another Arkansas player also secured a win against Robert Morris with a balanced statistical line. The freshman guard recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal. He shot four of seven from the field, one of two from three-point range, and two of two from the free throw line. This consistent output from both the freshman and junior levels highlighted the depth of the Arkansas roster during this segment of the season.

Statistical Breakdowns of Winning Efforts

The Arkansas veteran guard put up a comprehensive stat line in a win against Marquette. He racked up 17 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, one steal, one block, and four turnovers. His shooting performance included six of ten from the field, two of four from deep, and three of five from the free throw line. This all-around game demonstrated the veteran presence leading the offensive charge for the Razorbacks against the Marquette squad.

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A sharpshooter for Arkansas also stood out in a win against Lindenwood. He scored a game-high 22 points, adding eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block, and two turnovers. He shot seven of 14 from the field, six of 12 from beyond the arc, and two of two from the free throw line. This three-point shooting barrage was instrumental in securing the victory against the Lindenwood team on this date.

Other Top 25 Teams Report Victories

Other programs in the top 25 also recorded wins with strong individual showings. A junior wing finished with 17 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal while shooting six of 10 from the field, three of 5 from beyond the arc, and two of 2 from the free throw line in a win against Colgate. This performance underscored the scoring ability of the wing player in securing the win.

Another sophomore contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block, and one turnover in a win against South Carolina State. He shot five of 8 from the field, three of 5 from 3-point range, and three of 4 from the free throw line. This versatile contribution helped solidify the win for the team against South Carolina State.

Extended Roster Contributions Across Leagues

The Trojans junior recorded 13 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, two steals, and one turnover while shooting five of 13 from the field, zero of 3 from beyond the arc, and three of 4 from the free throw line in a win against California. This near triple-double effort highlighted the interior dominance and playmaking ability of the Trojan forward.

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Estrella accumulated 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one turnover while shooting eight of 12 from the field, one of 1 from 3-point range, and one of 2 from the free throw line in a win against Marquette. This efficient shooting display helped secure the victory against the Marquette team.

Finally, a sophomore wing notched 15 points, four rebounds, three steals, and one turnover, shooting five of 10 from the field, two of 5 from 3-point range, and three of 4 from the free throw line in a win against Colgate. These combined efforts across various teams illustrate the competitive depth within the top 25 rankings as the season progresses into late October.