Virginia standout Jayvion Maldon calls the JMA Wireless Dome one of his best game-day experiences yet.

He owns well over a dozen offers, including Auburn, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Virginia Tech. While on campus, he got to meet the coaches in person, see campus, and take in a game-day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome.

"The Dome atmosphere was crazy,” Maldon said. “At its best, it was one of, if not the best, experiences yet. ” He also had a chance to catch up with several coaches, including Alex Kelly, Tommy Caporale and Vince Kehres. Maldon said they spoke about the long and rich history of Syracuse football, and the vision that Fran Brown has for building a winning culture at Syracuse.

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