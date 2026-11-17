Discover the most coveted 2026 holiday toys including the Zelda Nintendo Switch 2, Air Toobz Evo, and Pokémon 30th anniversary items. See where to buy these viral hits.

The 2026 holiday toy season is already defining the gift-giving landscape, with several high-demand items selling out and requiring immediate action from parents and collectors. Among the most sought-after releases is the Zelda 40th-anniversary edition Nintendo Switch 2, which has seen rapid depletion across major retailers. This surge in demand coincides with the 30th anniversary of Pokémon, where trading cards and collectibles are experiencing unprecedented popularity among children and adults alike. These key items are leading a broader trend of toys that are consistently appearing on playgrounds and social media feeds, making them essential additions to any holiday wish list.

Zelda Switch 2 and Pokémon Demand

The Zelda 40th-anniversary edition Nintendo Switch 2 is currently unavailable in most stock, though restocking events are occurring in waves. Consumers are advised to refresh product pages on major platforms like Walmart and sign up for restock alerts to secure a console before Christmas. The regular model also faces similar scarcity, highlighting the intense competition for Nintendo hardware this year. Simultaneously, the 30th anniversary of Pokémon has revitalized interest in trading cards and collectibles, making them both highly popular and potentially valuable assets for young collectors.

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Interactive Play and STEM Toys

Fat Brain Toys has released the Air Toobz Evo, an upgraded version of the viral 2023 hit that offers open-ended play at a slightly lower price point. The portable console features an adjustable fan that allows children to experiment with different wind speeds, causing foam balls to either hover or launch across the room. In the STEM category, Mark Rober's Crunchinator contraption is built to crush everyday objects such as cans, raw eggs, and yogurt cups. The kit includes three crusher bits and a wrench, enabling kids to apply brute force to demonstrate physics and mechanics in a tangible way.

Fidgets and Sensory Favorites

Clickeez fidgets have emerged as a top sensory toy, resembling computer keys with a satisfying clickety-clackety sound. This popular set includes 12 blind-box fidgets and a keyboard-shaped organizer tray, but it has already sold out and restocked multiple times. Parents are encouraged to sign up for alerts to purchase the set at its $33 retail price. Additionally, hacky sacks have seen a major comeback among tweens, teens, and college students, adding a nostalgic physical activity to the current toy landscape.

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Digital Detox for Kids

The landline revolution continues to provide a compelling alternative to smartphones for elementary school children. Tin Can has introduced a rolodex-style contact keeper with a weighted base and removable cards, allowing kids to trade numbers like business cards. Waffle is also contributing to this trend with a landline phone that features a curly cord but can be used cordlessly. This device includes caller ID and allows users to add one non-Waffle number to the contacts list for free, offering a safer communication option for young users.

Collectibles and Traditional Toys

Melissa & Doug's soft-serve ice-cream machine remains a favorite, allowing kids to load two flavors and press a button to dispense twisted treats into a cone. For builders, Connetix magnetic tiles are preferred for their extra-strong magnets that prevent tiles from falling under furniture. The latest Tickle Me Elmo doll features moving arms and a mouth that opens with each tickle, while a Paw Patrol truck allows kids to release a dinosaur that inflates and rolls on wheels. Finally, Mark Rober's Crunchinator continues to sell out rapidly, urging buyers to act quickly to secure their purchase before inventory runs out.