Top 20 Video Game Characters: Iconic Legends That Defined Gaming

Explore the greatest video game characters of all time, from Chun-Li to Samus Aran, ranked by iconic status, popularity, and influence.

Video games offer a unique form of storytelling where players can immerse themselves in a role, becoming part of the narrative. The characters we control are crucial to this experience, often becoming iconic figures that transcend the medium.

From the earliest arcade days to modern masterpieces, certain characters have left an indelible mark on gaming culture. This list ranks the twenty greatest video game characters of all time based on their iconic status, popularity, writing, memorability, design, importance, influence, originality, and the quality of their games. Here we highlight several of these legendary figures. Starting at number 20, Chun-Li from the Street Fighter series is a trailblazer as the first playable female character in fighting games.

Debuting in Street Fighter II in 1991, she sought revenge against M. Bison for her father's death. Her distinctive design, powerful kicks, and iconic thunder thighs have made her a fan favorite for decades. Beyond her appearance, Chun-Li represents strength and determination, paving the way for more female fighters in gaming. While Ryu may be the face of Street Fighter, Chun-Li's impact on the genre and her enduring popularity secure her spot among the all-time greats.

Next is Donkey Kong, who started as a villain in the 1981 arcade game, throwing barrels at Jumpman (Mario). Over time, Donkey Kong evolved into a protagonist with his own acclaimed series, including the groundbreaking Donkey Kong Country games and the recent Nintendo Switch title Donkey Kong Bananza. His 2D platformers are celebrated for their level design, and his 3D adventure was a technical marvel.

Donkey Kong's transition from antagonist to hero and his influence on platforming games make him a legendary character. At number 18 is Ellie Williams from The Last of Us series. Unlike many action heroes, Ellie is a complex, emotionally rich character whose story explores love, loss, and revenge. As a young girl possibly immune to the Cordyceps fungus, she navigates a post-apocalyptic world while carrying immense trauma.

Her relationship with Joel and her own moral struggles are masterfully portrayed, making her one of the best-written protagonists in gaming. Despite being a relatively recent character, Ellie's impact on narrative-driven games is profound. Continuing the list, number 17 is Red from Pokemon. As the silent protagonist of the original Pokemon Red and Blue, Red serves as a blank slate for players to project themselves onto.

His journey through the Kanto region to become the Pokemon League Champion is iconic. However, Red's most memorable appearance is as the secret final boss in Pokemon Gold and Silver, where he stands atop Mt. Silver as a testament to the player's past. While Pokemon like Pikachu are more commercially recognized, Red embodies the spirit of the games and remains a beloved figure among fans.

Next is Solid Snake, the protagonist of Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear Solid series. A highly skilled soldier with a troubled past, Snake specializes in stealth missions where he infiltrates enemy strongholds alone. The series is known for its intricate plot, philosophical themes, and memorable moments, like Snake hiding in a cardboard box. Snake subverts the typical macho action hero by being introspective and human.

His influence on the stealth genre and his cultural impact are undeniable. Finally, number 15 is Samus Aran from the Metroid series. She is an intergalactic bounty hunter who explores alien worlds, often battling the Space Pirates and the Metroid creatures. Samus's design, especially the iconic Power Suit, is instantly recognizable.

A groundbreaking twist occurred at the end of the first Metroid game, where it was revealed that the character controlled by players was actually a woman, challenging gender norms in gaming. Samus's independence, strength, and the atmospheric exploration of her games make her a pioneering figure in the industry. These characters represent just a portion of the top 20, each contributing uniquely to the medium's history and continuing to inspire new generations of players





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