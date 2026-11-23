An analysis of the most popular baby boy names in Maine from the 1940s through 2024. See how rankings for James, Robert, and Ronald have shifted over eight decades.

A comprehensive analysis of naming trends in the state of Maine reveals significant shifts in popular baby boy names over the past eighty years. Data comparing births from the decade of 1940 to 1949 against the recent decade of 2015 to 2024 highlights both enduring classics and rapidly rising choices for newborns. The study provides a detailed ranking of the top twenty most common names, offering insights into how cultural preferences have evolved in the Pine Tree State.

Decade-Long Shifts in Baby Name Popularity

The name James holds the top position for the 1940 to 1949 period with 3,491 babies, while the name Robert ranks second with 758,115 births nationally. In contrast, the name Ronald leads the 2015 to 2024 list with 528 births in Maine, securing the fifth most common name status. This demonstrates a major change in which names resonate with modern parents compared to the post-war era. The name Thomas appears eighth in the national 1940 to 1949 list with 350,771 babies. Maine recorded 1,844 births for Thomas during that same period. Recent data shows only 34 babies named Thomas from 2015 to 2024, dropping its rank to number 250 in the state. The name Michael remains strong nationally with 336,564 births in the 1940s. In Maine, Michael had 1,974 births in the mid-century. The recent count is 281 babies, placing it at number 31 in Maine rankings. These fluctuations illustrate how historical prominence does not always guarantee contemporary popularity.

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Etymology and Origins of Top Named Individuals

The names dominating these lists have diverse linguistic roots that reflect global cultural influences. The name Michael originates from Hebrew and means who is like God. The name James also comes from Hebrew and means supplanter. The name John is of Hebrew origin and means Yahweh has been gracious. It had 711,600 births nationally from 1940 to 1949. Maine saw 4,500 babies named John in that decade. Recent years show only 62 babies named John from 2015 to 2024, ranking it number 190. The name Thomas is of Greek origin and means twin. The name Ronald is of English origin and means counsel rule. The name Roger is of German origin and means famous spearman. Roger had 1,487 births in Maine from 1940 to 1949. From 2015 to 2024, Roger saw a significant rise with 302 babies, making it the 25th most common name. This surge indicates a revival of mid-century classics among younger parents.

Historical Dominance of Mid-Century Classics

Names from the 1940s frequently held the top spots in national statistics, establishing a baseline for comparison. The name James was the number one most common name nationally from 1940 to 1949. It had 795,767 babies across the country during that decade. The name Robert was the number two most common name nationally. It had 758,115 babies born in the United States. The name John ranked number three nationally with 711,600 babies. The name Michael was number nine nationally with 336,564 births. The name Thomas was number eight nationally with 350,771 babies. These names formed the foundation of American naming conventions. Their decline in Maine from 2015 to 2024 shows a departure from these mid-century standards. Parents are increasingly choosing names with different cultural or linguistic profiles.

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Rising Stars in Recent Maine Naming Trends

Several names have gained significant traction in Maine from 2015 to 2024, outperforming their 1940s counterparts. The name Daniel shows a particularly strong resurgence. It is of Hebrew origin and means God is my judge. Daniel was number twenty-two nationally from 1940 to 1949 with 112,767 babies. In Maine, it had 920 births in that decade. From 2015 to 2024, Daniel had 240 babies, rising to the number 48 most common name. The name Wayne is of English origin and means wagon builder. It was number thirty-three nationally in the 1940s with 75,108 births. In Maine, Wayne had 1,025 births from 1940 to 1949. Recent data shows 258 babies named Wayne, making it the number 39 most common name. This indicates a strong preference for traditional occupational names in modern times.

Niche Trends and Declining Name Preferences

Some names have seen dramatic drops in popularity, falling out of the top rankings in recent years. The name John had 4,500 births in Maine from 1940 to 1949. It has fallen to number 190 with only 62 babies from 2015 to 2024. The name Kenneth is of Gaelic origin and means handsome. It was number sixteen nationally with 198,551 births. In Maine, Kenneth had 1,166 births in the mid-century. Recent years show only 25 babies named Kenneth, ranking it number 278. The name Dennis is of Greek origin and means follower of Dionysius. It was number twenty nationally with 162,100 births. Maine had 963 Dennis births from 1940 to 1949. The recent count is 71 babies, placing it at number 174. The name Peter is of Greek origin and means rock. It had 69,282 births nationally in the 1940s. Maine recorded 1,230 Peter births in that decade. From 2015 to 2024, only 19 babies were named Peter, ranking it number 305. These declines highlight a shift away from traditional religious or strong masculine names.

Statistical Analysis of Maine Naming Data

The data for Maine reveals specific trends that differ from national averages in certain areas. The name Roger has become significantly more popular in Maine than it was in the mid-century. While it had 1,487 births from 1940 to 1949, it had 302 births from 2015 to 2024. This places Roger at number 25 in recent rankings. The name Michael remains a top choice with 281 births, ranking number 31. The name James has 200 births, ranking number 63. The name Daniel leads the resurgence with 240 births at number 48. These figures suggest that while some classics like James and Michael remain relevant, newer interpretations or revivals like Roger and Daniel are gaining ground. The name Wayne also performs well at number 39 with 258 births. This data provides a clear picture of the evolving landscape of baby names in Maine. Parents are balancing traditional values with modern preferences.